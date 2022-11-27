ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT



 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesignpostwsu.com

Opinion: Weber State vs. Montana State: The good, the bad and the ugly

The rain poured as the clock ran. It was fourth down and Weber State University’s offense lined up 90 yards away from the end zone with 2:07 left — the classic two-minute drill. Quarterback Bronson Barron played from the shotgun, ready for a touchdown to give the Wildcat’s a 44–38 win over Montana State University.
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcats Head to Laramie

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Laramie, Wyo. - Arena-Auditorium (15,000) SERIES: MSU leads all-time series 12-8 (Jan. 3, 1980) RADIO: MSU's game at Wyoming airs live on 1450 KMMS AM beginning 15-minutes prior to tip with Daniel Salle. VIDEO: MSU's game at Wyoming will be streamed...
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcats Ride Hot Shooting to Upset South Dakota State

Montana State head coach Tricia Binford finally saw what her team can achieve as the Bobcats stormed to an early lead and held off South Dakota State down the stretch to post a 71-66 victory over the Jackrabbits on Wednesday night in Worthington Arena. "It was a dogfight," Binford said....
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Battle’s Game-Winner Lifts Bobcats Past Thunderbirds

CEDAR CITY, UTAH – RaeQuan Battle has already had his fair share of clutch moments, so it was no surprise he delivered again for the Montana State men's basketball team against Southern Utah on Wednesday night. With seven seconds left and the game tied at 83, Southern Utah's Deng...
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcat Volleyball Adds Four to Roster

Montana State acting head volleyball coach Cole Aiazzi has announced four newcomers to the Bobcat roster for the 2023 season. Joining the MSU program are Erika Gustafson, a 6-2 middle blocker from Denton, Texas; Karli Heidemann, a 6-1 outside hitter from Diller, Nebraska; Sydney Hires, a 6-foot outside hitter from Sylvania, Ohio, and Joelie Spelts, a 6-3 middle blocker from Gillette, Wyoming.
BOZEMAN, MT
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal

It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information

Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
WSMV

TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
NASHVILLE, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville

Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

