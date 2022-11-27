Read full article on original website
thesignpostwsu.com
Opinion: Weber State vs. Montana State: The good, the bad and the ugly
The rain poured as the clock ran. It was fourth down and Weber State University’s offense lined up 90 yards away from the end zone with 2:07 left — the classic two-minute drill. Quarterback Bronson Barron played from the shotgun, ready for a touchdown to give the Wildcat’s a 44–38 win over Montana State University.
msubobcats.com
Bobcats Head to Laramie
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Laramie, Wyo. - Arena-Auditorium (15,000) SERIES: MSU leads all-time series 12-8 (Jan. 3, 1980) RADIO: MSU's game at Wyoming airs live on 1450 KMMS AM beginning 15-minutes prior to tip with Daniel Salle. VIDEO: MSU's game at Wyoming will be streamed...
msubobcats.com
Bobcats Ride Hot Shooting to Upset South Dakota State
Montana State head coach Tricia Binford finally saw what her team can achieve as the Bobcats stormed to an early lead and held off South Dakota State down the stretch to post a 71-66 victory over the Jackrabbits on Wednesday night in Worthington Arena. "It was a dogfight," Binford said....
msubobcats.com
Battle’s Game-Winner Lifts Bobcats Past Thunderbirds
CEDAR CITY, UTAH – RaeQuan Battle has already had his fair share of clutch moments, so it was no surprise he delivered again for the Montana State men's basketball team against Southern Utah on Wednesday night. With seven seconds left and the game tied at 83, Southern Utah's Deng...
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Volleyball Adds Four to Roster
Montana State acting head volleyball coach Cole Aiazzi has announced four newcomers to the Bobcat roster for the 2023 season. Joining the MSU program are Erika Gustafson, a 6-2 middle blocker from Denton, Texas; Karli Heidemann, a 6-1 outside hitter from Diller, Nebraska; Sydney Hires, a 6-foot outside hitter from Sylvania, Ohio, and Joelie Spelts, a 6-3 middle blocker from Gillette, Wyoming.
montanasports.com
Report: Suspended Montana State assistant coach Willie Mack Garza cited for DUI
BOZEMAN — Willie Mack Garza, the first-year defensive coordinator for the Montana State football team, was arrested and charged for driving under the influence on Nov. 19, according to a report Tuesday in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. MSU announced Monday via press release that Garza is suspended for the...
tigerdroppings.com
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Loses His Mind After Ejection, Goes After Ref
To say Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse lost his cool late in Wednesday's game against VCU, would be an understatement. Stackhouse went bonkers after Commodores senior Liam Robbins received a technical foul after his dunk for tapping his head after... (The Spun)
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal
It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
Music City to host NASCAR Champion's Week for third year
For the third year, NASCAR is celebrating the end of race season in Music City during Champion’s Week. Festivities are happening on November 30 and December 1.
Murfreesboro's VA Golf course to close permanently New Year's Eve
The flag pins at the Murfreesboro VA Golf course will be pulled for the final time on New Year's Eve.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
Sidelines
Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information
Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
Steam Boys eyeing new Nashville location
According to a city permit, there are plans to construct the new restaurant at 412 Harding Pl.
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
‘I’m hoping that it turns out to be my son’: Mother of missing teen hopes skeleton remains discovered in Williamson County brings closure
Law enforcement reached out to the family of Nieko Lisi after skeletal remains were discovered near Franklin, the last place he was seen. While confirmation hasn't been given, his mom says she hopes this time they get closure.
smokeybarn.com
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
