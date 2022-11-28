ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Weather

Time Out Global

Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week

It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
TODAY.com

First storm of winter season takes aim at Northeast

The first storm of the season is taking aim at the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing a dangerous mix of rain, sleet and snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm system.Nov. 16, 2022.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning

Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
CNN

Severe storm threat expands to over 40 million Tuesday

Severe storm threat has expanded to potentially impact over 40 million people Tuesday, bringing a chance of strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Uncovering Florida

"Snow" Is Coming Soon To This Festive Florida Town

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Snow--in the place literally dubbed The Sunshine State? Hard to believe without seeing it with your own two eyes. While you likely won't see those little flurries of white speckling your windshield on your morning commute any time soon, there is one city in Florida whose yearly tradition is to magically make it "snow" throughout the winter months. And the first flurry is finally coming to town this weekend!
natureworldnews.com

As Snow Is Expected To Fall in Time for Christmas, Again the Dreaded ‘Beast From the East’ Could Return This Winter in UK

According to weather forecasters, the dreaded "Beast from the East" could return this winter, as snow is expected to fall in time for Christmas. According to British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale, cold weather drivers emerging over Russia appear to have strengthened in recent weeks, increasing the likelihood of a cold snap in December.
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
