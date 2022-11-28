Cold as Balls S7 to feature Dwight Howard, Allen Iverson, Austin Ekeler, Kelsey Plum, and more

Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls series has its new season premiering Tuesday on the LOL Network YouTube channel. The series , which features Hart interviewing athletes in cold tubs, is going into its seventh season, and it’s kicking that off with an interview with former NBA star Dwight Howard (seen at left above with Hart).

After that premiere Tuesday, further Cold as Balls episodes will drop each Tuesday for the five following weeks. Other athletes Hart will interview this season include former NBA star Allen Iverson , Los Angeles Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler , Los Angeles Clippers’ point guard John Wall , Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum , and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley . Here’s a trailer for the new season:

And here are some quotes on the series’ return from a release:

“Seeing Cold as Balls grow over the past six seasons has been so rewarding, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s to come in Season 7,” says Kevin Hart. “This season you can expect outrageous stories and even more laughs while I deep dive into the lives of some of the greatest guests I’ve had the pleasure of icing with yet.” “Building this show with Kevin to reach more than a billion people for the better half of a decade has been nothing short of an incredible and humbling experience,” said Michael D. Ratner, founder & CEO of OBB Media. “We’re so proud to launch season seven; with each new season our audience grows and their support for the series never ceases to amaze me. We’re very grateful to the fans for their continued support.”

The series has reached more than 1.3 billion views across social media platforms (cumulatively, for all of its episodes) to date. We’ll see how the seventh season is received, and if it can build on those impressive numbers so far.

