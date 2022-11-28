Hopkins girls roll to two wins on opening weekend

In their season-opening girls basketball weekend, the Hopkins Royals had good competition with two strong teams from Iowa.

For the Iowa teams, Bishop Garrigan and Dowling Catholic, it was a chance to see why Hopkins is always among the top 10 teams in the national rankings.

The challenge in the game against Bishop Garrigan Friday night was how to contain a 6-4 center, Audi Crooks.

Crooks powered inside for 21 points and would score 48 the next afternoon on a 93-89 overtime win over Providence Academy. Hopkins All-American candidates Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson battled Crooks underneath and the Royals ran well enough to win 72-45. Woodson made 13 field goals to finish with 28 points and Agara scored 16. Macaya Copeland was next with nine points.

The only downside of that win as an ankle injury that would keep Woodson out of the Dowling Catholic game on Saturday. Hopkins soldiered on, though, and won its second game of the weekend 61-51.

“It is always a good opportunity to play different teams,” Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said. “We had a chance to watch Dowling Catholic play on Friday, so we were able to come up with a game plan. When you play teams you don’t know very well, you have to make adjustments on the fly.”

Taylor Woodson was sitting by the coaches, wearing a boot to stabilize her right-ankle injury. She cheered for her teammates and they came through.

Hopkins’ three veterans - Kelly Boyle, Agara and Liv McGill - took up the scoring load. Boyle made three three-point shots and led the way with 13, while Agara added 12 and McGill scored 10. Copeland scored seven points, London Harris scored six, Tatum Woodson made three and Jazmine DuPree rounded out the scoring with two.

“Our younger girls had a chance to get more acclimated,” coach Starks said. “We had multiple people scoring, and a lot of players stepped up. I would have liked to see better shooting and finishing, but it’s only the second game of the season. The ultimate goal in every game is to win, even if you don’t win the way you want to.”