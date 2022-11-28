ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

Hopkins girls roll to two wins on opening weekend

Sun Post
Sun Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1091SY_0jQGPkOZ00

In their season-opening girls basketball weekend, the Hopkins Royals had good competition with two strong teams from Iowa.

For the Iowa teams, Bishop Garrigan and Dowling Catholic, it was a chance to see why Hopkins is always among the top 10 teams in the national rankings.

The challenge in the game against Bishop Garrigan Friday night was how to contain a 6-4 center, Audi Crooks.

Crooks powered inside for 21 points and would score 48 the next afternoon on a 93-89 overtime win over Providence Academy. Hopkins All-American candidates Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson battled Crooks underneath and the Royals ran well enough to win 72-45. Woodson made 13 field goals to finish with 28 points and Agara scored 16. Macaya Copeland was next with nine points.

The only downside of that win as an ankle injury that would keep Woodson out of the Dowling Catholic game on Saturday. Hopkins soldiered on, though, and won its second game of the weekend 61-51.

“It is always a good opportunity to play different teams,” Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said. “We had a chance to watch Dowling Catholic play on Friday, so we were able to come up with a game plan. When you play teams you don’t know very well, you have to make adjustments on the fly.”

Taylor Woodson was sitting by the coaches, wearing a boot to stabilize her right-ankle injury. She cheered for her teammates and they came through.

Hopkins’ three veterans - Kelly Boyle, Agara and Liv McGill - took up the scoring load. Boyle made three three-point shots and led the way with 13, while Agara added 12 and McGill scored 10. Copeland scored seven points, London Harris scored six, Tatum Woodson made three and Jazmine DuPree rounded out the scoring with two.

“Our younger girls had a chance to get more acclimated,” coach Starks said. “We had multiple people scoring, and a lot of players stepped up. I would have liked to see better shooting and finishing, but it’s only the second game of the season. The ultimate goal in every game is to win, even if you don’t win the way you want to.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Despite win vs Minnesota, Young not impressed

(WCYB) — There was a lot to like from Virginia Tech's 67-57 win over Minnesota on Monday night. The Hokies shot 49% from the field. Virginia Tech was dominant on the glass, outrebounding Minnesota by 15. Of Virginia Tech's 42 rebounds, 11 were offensive, resulting in 13 second chance points.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Third transfer brings seasoned hoopster to Gophers

Minnesota is the third and final collegiate stop for Mi’Cole (pronounced MY-coal) Cayton. Because of Covid, NCAA athletes, if they so chose, got an extra year of playing eligibility. As a result, after two seasons at Nebraska (2020-22) and three seasons at Cal (2016-19) before that, along with a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

A happy housewarming for Eden Prairie Eagles hockey

On the day after Thanksgiving, a red ribbon was draped across the entrance to the boys’ and girls’ varsity hockey locker rooms at the Eden Prairie Community Center, as members of both teams crowded in the corridor outside. Not unlike Black Friday shoppers eager to gain entrance, players waited in great anticipation for the ribbon [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Four Gophers named All-Big Ten Offense

The Big Ten announced all-conference selections for offense on Wednesday, and running back Mohamed Ibrahim and John Michael Schmitz were both unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections. Left guard Axel Ruschmeyer was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media, and right guard Chuck Filiaga was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DE officially announces he will enter transfer portal

The Gophers will be losing one of their DEs to the transfer portal. On Thursday, Austin Booker announced via Twitter that he would be officially be entering the transfer portal. The DE thanked his teammates and coaches before breaking the news. Booker also provided a highlight reel, featuring words of praise from head coach PJ Fleck and noting his 3.1 GPA and 4 years of eligibility remaining.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Osseo School Superintendent Among Candidates for Anoka-Hennepin Job

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board narrowed down its search for superintendent to five candidates, one of which is the current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools, Cory McIntyre. Candidates will be interviewed this week and the preferred candidate is expected to be announced as soon as Dec. 6. McIntyre has been the...
OSSEO, MN
foodieflashpacker.com

20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
yourclassical.org

Enjoy the 2022 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, live from Minneapolis

Editor's note: On-demand audio for this program is expected to be added Dec. 13 or soon after. The St. Olaf Christmas Festival has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. This year's presentation, “Promise of Peace,” features more than 500 student musicians in three performances at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis, including a livestream of one of them that you can watch here at 7:15 p.m. central Saturday, Dec. 3.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sun Post

Sun Post

Brooklyn Center, MN
267
Followers
337
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Post serves the Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope & Robbinsdale communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1944. 24/7 local coverage found online at post.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_post/

Comments / 0

Community Policy