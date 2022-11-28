Read full article on original website
Army Times
Army to use old slogan for new recruits
The Army is planning to launch a new marketing campaign next year using an old slogan — “Be all you can be” — to attract potential recruits. Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, chief of Army enterprise marketing, hinted at a forthcoming brand refresh for the service in August.
Army Times
Army halts flag football Turkey Bowl after massive brawl
Flag football may be typically designed to be devoid of tackling, but soldiers with the 82nd Airborne couldn’t keep their hands to themselves during a Turkey Bowl game hosted at Fayetteville State University over the holiday weekend. “When the game started, tensions rose and there was a scuffle between...
Army Times
Educating future US Army officers to fight and win
Is the United States Army ready to succeed on the battlefields of tomorrow? Given the breakdown of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this question is not just being debated in the halls of the Pentagon. The American public is also watching Russia’s military performance and wondering how its own military might perform in future conflicts.
Army Times
Army buildings need work, but these two bases need the most
To renovate and modernize just a portion of the more than half a million structures the Army owns and operates would cost $34 billion. Clearing the maintenance backlog alone will require $19 billion. A significant chunk of the work is needed at facilities on Fort Bragg, North Carolina and at...
Army Times
Fort Bragg bringing back beloved toy drive after three-year gap
FORT BRAGG — A Fort Bragg holiday tradition to promote training alongside a toy drive is rebooting after it was canceled three years ago, officials with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command announced this week. The 2022 Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop 2.0 will reboot...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Army Times
‘Deterrence the American way’: The new B-21 bomber debuts
PALMDALE, Calif. — For the first time in a generation, the Air Force revealed a new stealth bomber — a sleek, highly capable weapon the service hopes will be so deadly it would force leaders in China or Russia to rethink wars for decades to come. The Air...
Army Times
Last of Mexico’s World War II veterans dies at age 98
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last veteran of Mexico’s relatively small contingent of World War II veterans has died, Mexico’s Defense Department announced Thursday. The department said former Sgt. Horacio Castilleja Albarrán was 98 when he died Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided. Castilleja...
Army Times
Second ex-soldier pleads guilty in Army barracks murder
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the 2020 killing of a fellow service member found dead from dozens of cuts and slashes in his barracks at a Georgia base. Jordan Brown, 21, pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Court...
Army Times
French government collecting heirloom firearms from residents
BRUNOY, France (AP) — The pistol the elderly French woman inherited from her grandfather had once belonged to a German soldier, killed in a war fought on France’s soil in the last century. Now the woman has turned the heirloom over to police for fear that her grandchildren...
Army Times
Veterans unemployment rose slightly last month
The veterans unemployment rate rose slightly in November but still remained under 3.0% for the ninth consecutive month, continuing the best employment streak for the group in at least 20 years. According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, the unemployment rate among all veterans was...
