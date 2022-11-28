Teacher Gifted the Most Thoughtful Thing From 9th Grader

It doesn’t even matter that there’s a typo...

When you're a teacher, you put all your effort into lifting your students up and helping them to be the best they can be and making them feel supported at all times. But what's really crazy is that sometimes, your students are looking out for you in the same way.

In this video from @theengagingstation , a teacher is showing off a super sweet gift that she got from one of her 9th graders . "He said 'don't mind the bag, but I made you something because you've had a tough time.'" And what he made was just the sweetest thing ever.

View the original article to see embedded media.

How cute! That little cow! Who cares about the typo? If that adorable little cow won't remind you to stay strong, nothing will. This has got to be one of the most rewarding things about being a teacher; knowing that your kids really do care about you as a person.

Commenters fell in love with this cow...

"I’m gonna need some cow 'stay strog' merch ASAP"

"I love that it’s misspelled… cute, chaotic, and a little stressful. Just like life! Stay Strog!"

"sorry everyone we're changing the spelling of strong permanently it's strog now"

"my daughter made a wooden heart that says " good gob mom" it's my most prized possession. good gob and stay strog"

"I’d be buried with it"

"They put every last damn bit of love & care into that - perfection"

"Stay Strog seems accurate-I love it!"

Sometimes the imperfections are what makes something so incredibly perfect, just like with people.