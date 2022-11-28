ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

irishsportsdaily.com

Bowl Decisions Approaching for Notre Dame Standouts

Notre Dame will find out its bowl destination in the near future and it will be a significant month for the program as Marcus Freeman will get time to develop his roster over the next few weeks. Does it mean Freeman will roll a bunch of new names on the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 LB Kris Jones Enjoys Notre Dame Return, Plans To Return Again

After an unofficial visit this summer, Kristopher Jones‍ knew he wanted to return to Notre Dame. After returning to South Bend for the Irish’s win against Clemson last month, the 2024 Virginia linebacker says he’s planning to get back again in the future. “It went pretty good,”...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Longtime Irish DE Commit Armel Mukam Gets First Look At Notre Dame

Armel Mukam‍ committed to Notre Dame back in August, but the 2023 defensive end had never visited South Bend until the Irish’s final home game of the season. The Canadian, who attends Woodberry Forest School in Virginia, took his official visit to Notre Dame for the Boston College game a couple weeks ago.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Video | Michigan State HC Tom Izzo on Loss to Notre Dame

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke following the Spartans loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. 0:00 - Thoughts on shot selection and Notre Dame’s defense. 1:42 - What he saw from Notre Dame’s first five games on film. 3:43 - On MSU guard Tyson Walker finding...
EAST LANSING, MI
irishsportsdaily.com

2023 Notre Dame WR Target Kaleb Smith Approaches Decision

Notre Dame “laid out the red carpet” for Kaleb Smith‍ and his family during the 2023 Texas wide receiver’s official visit to South Bend earlier this month. Smith decommitted from Texas Tech hours prior to taking that official visit to Notre Dame for the Clemson game.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Film Don't Lie | Notre Dame's Problems vs the Run

USC rushed for 204 yards and Austin Jones rushed for 6.2 yards per carry against Notre Dame. If you’re a box score guy and look at that, you’d automatically make the assumption that they dominated the Irish up front. That wasn’t what actually happened. There’s no viral clips...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Game Thread | No. 20 Michigan State at Notre Dame

No. 20 Michigan State (5-2) vs. Notre Dame (5-1) Where: Purcell Pavilion | South Bend, Ind. - Notre Dame leads the all-time series 60-37. - The Spartans won the last matchup 80-70 in November 2020. - Notre Dame 4-5 all-time in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. - Nate Laszewski’s 18.2 ppg...
SOUTH BEND, IN

