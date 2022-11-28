ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hawk, CO

Monument Lake to close until further notice on Dec. 5

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monument Lake is scheduled to close on Monday, Dec. 5, according to the Town of Monument. Wednesday, officials tweeted that Palmer Lake Sanitation District is "upsizing a sewer line," just after noon. The lake will be closed until further notice. If you have any questions, you're...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open

Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
Crash involving semi-truck blocks multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near County Line Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a portion of southbound I-25 was closed in Monument due to a crash. According to CDOT, the two left lanes are blocked between Exit 163: County Line Road and CO 105 (Woodmoor) at mile point 161. According to a traffic camera in The post Crash involving semi-truck blocks multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near County Line Road appeared first on KRDO.
You Can Get Tickets For This Quirky, Camp-y Christmas Adventure In Denver

A six-acre holiday extravaganza that’s taking over Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is Denver’s campiest holiday tradition. Camp Christmas will be taking place again until December 24th. The campgrounds will be taken over and transformed by artist Lonnie Hanzon for a dazzling experience. Expect a carousel ride, hot cocoa,...
Handle with Care: Safe Disposal And Recycling Options For Used Household Batteries

According to the EPA, most batteries are recyclable. However many – including lithium-ion, lithium metal, lead-acid, nickel cadmium and other rechargeable batteries – should NOT go in household garbage or recycling bins. In a world where batteries are increasingly powering everything, it is useful to know which batteries can be recycled, where they can be recycled, and which batteries require special handling.
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
