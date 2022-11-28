Read full article on original website
KRDO
Monument Lake to close until further notice on Dec. 5
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monument Lake is scheduled to close on Monday, Dec. 5, according to the Town of Monument. Wednesday, officials tweeted that Palmer Lake Sanitation District is "upsizing a sewer line," just after noon. The lake will be closed until further notice. If you have any questions, you're...
Another storm hits Colorado, with high winds and snow for the mountains
Our next storm hits tonight! Expect up to a foot of snow in our central mountains with winds up to 60 mph for the plains.
What areas are under a winter weather advisory?
Another round of snow is on the way to the Denver metro area on Tuesday with impacts expected for the morning commute.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
denverite.com
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open
Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
Crash involving semi-truck blocks multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near County Line Road
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a portion of southbound I-25 was closed in Monument due to a crash. According to CDOT, the two left lanes are blocked between Exit 163: County Line Road and CO 105 (Woodmoor) at mile point 161. According to a traffic camera in The post Crash involving semi-truck blocks multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near County Line Road appeared first on KRDO.
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
secretdenver.com
You Can Get Tickets For This Quirky, Camp-y Christmas Adventure In Denver
A six-acre holiday extravaganza that’s taking over Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is Denver’s campiest holiday tradition. Camp Christmas will be taking place again until December 24th. The campgrounds will be taken over and transformed by artist Lonnie Hanzon for a dazzling experience. Expect a carousel ride, hot cocoa,...
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
Massive Elk Herd Shows Up at Colorado Family’s Thanksgiving
The holiday season is a magical time of year. While the other ten months can pass in the blink of an eye, time seems to slow in November and December, the days filled with time spent among friends and family, our focus shifting toward making memories with those we love most.
ngazette.com
Handle with Care: Safe Disposal And Recycling Options For Used Household Batteries
According to the EPA, most batteries are recyclable. However many – including lithium-ion, lithium metal, lead-acid, nickel cadmium and other rechargeable batteries – should NOT go in household garbage or recycling bins. In a world where batteries are increasingly powering everything, it is useful to know which batteries can be recycled, where they can be recycled, and which batteries require special handling.
Armed students trigger Prairie View High School lockdown
A lockdown was initiated at Prairie View High School Thursday afternoon after students with weapons were reported on the property.
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Popular Meow Wolf offering 'adults-only' experiences, including 'winter ball'
With the end of 2022 closing in fast, "beer nerds, wine snobs, and booze hounds of Earth" will have two more chances to experience an 'adults-only' event at Denver's Meow Wolf immersive art exhibit before the new year. Discover "otherworldly programming" at the alien-themed 'Convergence Station' exhibit in a 21-plus...
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
1037theriver.com
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
