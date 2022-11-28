Read full article on original website
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Kris Jones Enjoys Notre Dame Return, Plans To Return Again
After an unofficial visit this summer, Kristopher Jones knew he wanted to return to Notre Dame. After returning to South Bend for the Irish’s win against Clemson last month, the 2024 Virginia linebacker says he’s planning to get back again in the future. “It went pretty good,”...
irishsportsdaily.com
Bowl Decisions Approaching for Notre Dame Standouts
Notre Dame will find out its bowl destination in the near future and it will be a significant month for the program as Marcus Freeman will get time to develop his roster over the next few weeks. Does it mean Freeman will roll a bunch of new names on the...
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Michigan State HC Tom Izzo on Loss to Notre Dame
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke following the Spartans loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. 0:00 - Thoughts on shot selection and Notre Dame’s defense. 1:42 - What he saw from Notre Dame’s first five games on film. 3:43 - On MSU guard Tyson Walker finding...
irishsportsdaily.com
Film Don't Lie | Notre Dame's Problems vs the Run
USC rushed for 204 yards and Austin Jones rushed for 6.2 yards per carry against Notre Dame. If you’re a box score guy and look at that, you’d automatically make the assumption that they dominated the Irish up front. That wasn’t what actually happened. There’s no viral clips...
irishsportsdaily.com
Game Thread | No. 20 Michigan State at Notre Dame
No. 20 Michigan State (5-2) vs. Notre Dame (5-1) Where: Purcell Pavilion | South Bend, Ind. - Notre Dame leads the all-time series 60-37. - The Spartans won the last matchup 80-70 in November 2020. - Notre Dame 4-5 all-time in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. - Nate Laszewski’s 18.2 ppg...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin Flashing Early
When scanning the practice floor at a Notre Dame hoops practice, one would see many familiar faces. Notre Dame fans know the faces of the Core Four and even freshman guard JJ Starling. Yet when Ven-Allen Lubin walks into the gym, he catches your attention at 6-foot-8, 226 pounds. It’s...
irishsportsdaily.com
2023 Notre Dame WR Target Kaleb Smith Approaches Decision
Notre Dame “laid out the red carpet” for Kaleb Smith and his family during the 2023 Texas wide receiver’s official visit to South Bend earlier this month. Smith decommitted from Texas Tech hours prior to taking that official visit to Notre Dame for the Clemson game.
