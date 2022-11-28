ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans

By Kylee Bond
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — It was a violent weekend in New Orleans after police say multiple people were shot, including five on the city’s famous Bourbon Street and a teenager from Baton Rouge who was killed on Saturday.

The New Orleans Police Department says more details were released press conference Monday afternoon. Watch it in the player above.

