ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

No. 20 Michigan St., Northwestern both seek redemption

Visiting Northwestern and No. 20 Michigan State figure to be more intense than usual when they open their respective Big Ten schedules against each other Sunday in East Lansing, Mich. That’s because the Wildcats and Spartans are coming off their worst losses of the season, so they’ll be in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
kxnet.com

No. 3 Virginia hosts reeling Florida State in ACC opener

No. 3 Virginia will look to remain undefeated through seven games for the second time in four seasons when it hosts reeling Florida State to open Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia’s Jayden Gardner made a go-ahead jumper with 39.9 seconds left and blocked Jett Howard’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
kxnet.com

VMI picks Danny Rocco as next football coach

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Virginia Military Institute has hired Danny Rocco as its football coach. The school made the announcement Saturday. Rocco replaces Scott Wachenheim, who resigned after eight seasons last month. ”He is clearly someone who believes in developing his players into leaders of character in perfect alignment with VMI’s mission,”...
LEXINGTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy