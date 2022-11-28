The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has dropped and from the looks of it, we have a cinematic spectacle rivaling that of Avengers: Endgame on our hands. It’s been five years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 landed in theaters in 2017, rounding out Yondu Udonta’s storyline and bidding farewell to both of Peter Quill’s fraternal figures in Ego and Yondu. From director James Gunn yet again, the third installment in the Guardians trilogy seems to shift focus from mainstays like Peter and Gamora and instead revolves around Rocket Raccoon and other — in comparison — ‘minor’ characters.

1 DAY AGO