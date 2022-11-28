Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — This time, Luis Suarez cried on the sidelines after Uruguay was eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday. The result also put Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals scored by...
qcnews.com
England’s Rice admits mid-season World Cup taking its toll
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When even Declan Rice admits a mid-season World Cup is proving physically challenging, it’s time to take note. The workhorse England midfielder said he was feeling the strain after playing three games already in Qatar, with a match against Senegal in the round of 16 coming up Sunday.
qcnews.com
Neymar continues ankle treatment in pool at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar was undergoing ankle treatment in a swimming pool Wednesday to try to recover in time to play again at the World Cup. Neymar continued his physiotherapy in a pool at the team’s hotel along with right back Danilo, who also has an injured ankle. They were jogging and doing other exercises in the pool.
qcnews.com
1 injured by small blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police are investigating reports of a small blast at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said. In a statement to media, the ministry said police were told an employee at the embassy was slightly injured while handling a letter. Ukrainian Foreign...
Comments / 0