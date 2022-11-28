Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute Fire Department names new Fire Chief following nationwide search
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town of Grand Chute Police and Fire Commission (PFC) named the new Fire Chief for the Grand Chute Fire Department on Wednesday. Following a nationwide search, the Commission unanimously selected Chief Steven Denzien as the next Fire Chief of Grand Chute. Chief Denzien...
wearegreenbay.com
Police presence on Bay Settlement Road outside of Green Bay
SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a police presence building on the 2800 block of Bay Settlement Road in the town of Scott. Local 5 News arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. and is awaiting any information regarding the law enforcement presence. Those traveling in the area should...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Rivers police investigating dog bite incident, victim may need rabies shots
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Two Rivers are investigating a dog bite incident that happened when a person attempted to check the tags on the dog’s collar for owner information. The Two Rivers Police Department states that the incident transpired in the 3900 block of Lowell...
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement in and around Fond du Lac County are charging 10 people in connection with a monumental methamphetamine and fentanyl ring. District Attorney Eric Toney said seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
WBAY Green Bay
No attorney yet for man charged in deadly shooting of Green Bay girl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl is in need of an attorney. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, is charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. Leavy-Carter appeared in...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, one taken into custody after shooting in Marinette
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette Police Department has provided more details on the large police presence on the 1500 block of Main Street. According to a release, around 4:05 p.m., officers were sent to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main Street for a report of a female with a gunshot wound.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation uncovers Fox Valley meth ring, ‘enough to kill every resident in Fond du Lac County’
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-jurisdictional investigation in and around Fond du Lac County resulted in a $1 million methamphetamine ring, with ties to both Wisconsin and Michigan. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac Police Department held a joint press conference with...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire damages Calumet County farmhouse
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Sheboygan Falls, driver cooperating
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening while attempting to cross the street in Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, when emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of North Main Street and WIS 32.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
radioplusinfo.com
11-30-22 fdl police chief says hit and run suspect was high on meth
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Fond du Lac man was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started Friday night when the suspect intentionally struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Festival Foods and Planet Fitness, backed into a vehicle stopped for a train on the West Scott street railroad tracks, and hit two parked vehicles on Doty Street pushing one of the vehicles into the side of a garage. “These were not at all simple hit and run accidents,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody that was under the influence of a very dangerous and violent drug and put our entire community at risk.” Goldstein says the suspect fled law enforcement and the chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s squad car on South Park Avenue. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint and faces multiple charges. Goldstein says the suspect told officers he intentionally struck all of the vehicles. The police chief says fortunately nobody was injured.
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business
A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
wearegreenbay.com
Stolen car chase ends in Fond du Lac, two suspects arrested after jumping in the river to escape
(WFRV) – A car chase that started in Winnebago County ended in Fond du Lac, as two suspects were taken into custody following an escape attempt that included jumping into the Fond du lac River. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 29 around 10:15 p.m.,...
wearegreenbay.com
Quick response from Fond du Lac Co. deputy extinguishes house fire, likely caused by damaged extension cord
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response from a Fond du Lac County deputy saved a house from sustaining significant damage from a fire likely caused by a damaged extension cord. In a video post shared on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged with meth trafficking, face 10+ years in federal prison
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from central Wisconsin were arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday that charges...
Inside look: Wisconsin State Patrol catches drivers speeding from the air
If you are speeding on Wisconsin freeways, it isn’t just the troopers on the ground who might be tracking your speed. They are also in the air.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Look for Help in Identifying Individual Involved in Retail Theft
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was involved in a recent retail theft. Details of the theft were not released, but the individual was captured on surveillance footage wearing a maroon and blue jacket, ripped blue jeans, and white shoes.
kz1043.com
Person found dead in Waupaca shed
WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
