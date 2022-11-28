ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Police presence on Bay Settlement Road outside of Green Bay

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a police presence building on the 2800 block of Bay Settlement Road in the town of Scott. Local 5 News arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. and is awaiting any information regarding the law enforcement presence. Those traveling in the area should...
WBAY Green Bay

$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement in and around Fond du Lac County are charging 10 people in connection with a monumental methamphetamine and fentanyl ring. District Attorney Eric Toney said seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

No attorney yet for man charged in deadly shooting of Green Bay girl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl is in need of an attorney. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, is charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. Leavy-Carter appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead, one taken into custody after shooting in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette Police Department has provided more details on the large police presence on the 1500 block of Main Street. According to a release, around 4:05 p.m., officers were sent to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main Street for a report of a female with a gunshot wound.
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire damages Calumet County farmhouse

Portland, Oregon, planted a lot of trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged -- not in the trees but in the lifespans of the people living under them. Flu season started earlier and is hitting more people this year. "Historic" meth bust in Fond du Lac. Updated: 1 hour ago.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Sheboygan Falls, driver cooperating

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening while attempting to cross the street in Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, when emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of North Main Street and WIS 32.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-30-22 fdl police chief says hit and run suspect was high on meth

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Fond du Lac man was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started Friday night when the suspect intentionally struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot near Festival Foods and Planet Fitness, backed into a vehicle stopped for a train on the West Scott street railroad tracks, and hit two parked vehicles on Doty Street pushing one of the vehicles into the side of a garage. “These were not at all simple hit and run accidents,” Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody that was under the influence of a very dangerous and violent drug and put our entire community at risk.” Goldstein says the suspect fled law enforcement and the chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a sheriff’s squad car on South Park Avenue. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint and faces multiple charges. Goldstein says the suspect told officers he intentionally struck all of the vehicles. The police chief says fortunately nobody was injured.
FOND DU LAC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business

A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
STURGEON BAY, WI
kz1043.com

Person found dead in Waupaca shed

WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
WAUPACA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy