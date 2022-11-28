Dec 2 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Bank of Montreal, Lundin Gold and Toronto-Dominion Bank on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Bank of Montreal : KBW raises target price to C$160 from C$158 * Lundin Gold Inc : Haywood Securities cuts to hold from buy * Toronto-Dominion Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Bank of Montreal : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$151 from C$148 * Bank of Montreal : KBW raises target price to C$160 from C$158 * Bank of Montreal : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$142 from C$147 * Bank of Montreal : TD Securities raises target price to C$150 from C$145 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$66.50 from C$75 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW cuts target price to C$62 from C$69 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$67 from C$80 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : TD Securities cuts PT to C$64 from C$65 * Capital Power Corp : Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$52 from C$50 * Capital Power Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$48 * Lundin Gold Inc : Haywood Securities cuts to hold from buy * Lundin Gold Inc : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$14 from C$12.75 * Rogers Sugar Inc : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$6.25 from C$6.50 * Toronto-Dominion Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Toronto-Dominion Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$103 from C$95 * Toronto-Dominion Bank : CIBC raises target price to C$96 from C$93 * Toronto-Dominion Bank : KBW raises target price to C$106 from C$102 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

