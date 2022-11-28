Read full article on original website
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: holiday markets, Christmas parades + more
It’s officially December, Birmingham! We have four events that you don’t want to miss this weekend to kick off the exciting month. Support local and sip on free hot chocolate this Saturday at the CahaBAZAAR holiday market. Want to get even more into the holiday spirit? Come out to Vulcan Park and Museum Friday-Sunday for a winter wonderland including music, lights, Santa and more.
Bham Now
3 reasons young professionals will love this Christmas party in Birmingham, Dec. 15
Young Professionals of Birmingham (YPBirmingham) is hosting their annual Christmas Party on Thursday, December 15—and you’re invited! Full of live music, speciality cocktails, guest appearances from Santa and so much more, the YPBirmingham Christmas Party is a great opportunity to Get Out and Get Social. Keep reading to learn more and how to get tickets!
Bham Now
Vulcan’s Magical Nights returns with holiday lights, music + shopping this December—tickets
Get ready to light up the night, Birmingham! Vulcan’s Magical Nights is back for its 5th consecutive year and you’ll want to be in attendance. Taking place during select weekends this December, read on for when to go and more must-knows, then get your tickets. Vulcan’s Magical Nights...
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
Bham Now
The Junior League of Birmingham is celebrating 100 years with a gala, Dec. 10—3 reasons to attend
Want an excuse to dress to the nines, spend a night out with friends and celebrate a Birmingham organization making a difference? Then you don’t want to miss the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Centennial Gala on Saturday, December 10. Keep reading to see why you’ll love it, then get your tickets.
Bham Now
6 Birmingham spots to find delicious, festive hot chocolate
It isn’t the holiday season without a cup of hot chocolate in Birmingham. Keep reading to check out local fun places to get seasonal hot chocolate right here in The Magic City. 1. Red Cat. Looking for a jazzy cup of hot chocolate? Look no further. Red Cat knows...
Bham Now
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 2-4
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Amy Lawson at 205-215-0284 or...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham artist goes viral with 'Addams Family' inspired art
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham artist went viral after revealing his new digital art on social media. It's inspired by the new Netflix show "Wednesday" based on “The Addams Family.”. If you've scrolled through social media recently, you may have seen the pictures on your timeline. Tuscaloosa native...
Bham Now
5 local spots to find your Christmas tree this year
‘Tis the season! Ready to fill your home with the cozy scent of fresh-cut pine? We’ve rounded up five of the best spots to find your perfect tree in and around Birmingham. Support your local Boy Scouts troops and get a beautiful tree through the Mountain Scout Tree Sale. The lot is run by volunteers, parents, and Scouts themselves.The sale locations include:
Bham Now
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
Bham Now
These soon-to-be newlyweds found their dream home in Irondale—here’s how
Young couples starting their lives together are often faced with a choice: do they continue renting an apartment or commit to buying a home? However, there is a third option. Just ask soon-to-be-wed couple Amy Jameson and Blake Raziano, who are leasing a standalone home at The Heights—a new nontraditional rental community in Irondale.
Bham Now
3 reasons you’ll want to live at Stockton Crest in Trussville—last chance to build
Looking for new home construction in Trussville? Stockton Crest has entered its final phase of building and is home to some of the most beautiful homesites around. Keep reading for three reasons why you’ll want to join this fabulous community full of fun neighbors and resort-style amenities. Now is...
Bham Now
Guthrie’s Chicken, furry friends + more exciting businesses opening in Birmingham
Many of us may have slowed down during Thanksgiving break, but Birmingham didn’t. We know of many exciting businesses that just opened, plus other places coming soon to The Magic City. Read on to learn about your new favorite spots. 1. Guthrie’s Chicken | Hwy 280. I may...
Bham Now
Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays
A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
wbrc.com
Trussville boy makes care packages to help Birmingham community
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local young man is continuing his mission to help the Birmingham community. Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing 12-year-old Ethan Hill with a $1,000 gift card to support his annual campaign to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the homeless this holiday season. Ethan’s...
otmj.com
Family Christmas Home: Family Heirlooms, Festive Christmas Décor Define Mountain Brook Home in IPC Holiday Home Tour
Treasured family heirlooms abound in the Mountain Brook home of Mallie and Jay Whatley, right down to holiday décor such as the angel topping the fragrant 10-foot spruce Christmas tree in the living room. “That was a gift from my mom,” Mallie Whatley said. “She had it. The wings...
Velma’s, a Trussville institution since 1938, coming back after 10 years
How do you recreate the ambience of a comfortable, hometown institution, 10 years after it last closed its doors?. That’s the challenge for Tammy and Royce Butler, the couple who look to reopen Velma’s, a Trussville restaurant with a reputation as a warm, friendly place for a cold beer and a good burger off the grill.
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to break ground on 2nd Alabama supermarket on Friday
Food City will break ground on Friday for its second Alabama location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer told WGB this week. The new "state-of-the-art supermarket" will be located at1001 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden, Alabama, the grocer said. The 53,700-square-foot grocery store is expected to open in late summer, bringing jobs...
2022 Anniston Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
Anniston, AL – Join the City of Anniston and Main Street Anniston on Tuesday, December 6th for the annual Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade!. The Christmas Village will open at 5:00 PM and the parade will begin at 6:30 PM!
