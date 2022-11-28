A strong surface system and front have moved east, but an upper-level low pressure is still digging through. This is causing winds to become stronger. We’re expecting gusts to exceed 40mph in some places. This will cause blowing snow and poor visibility, especially near Lake Superior. Lake effect snow will also ramp with moderate to heavy bands along the north. Additional snow amounts will range from 1-3″ with 3-6″ within stronger bands. Then, it comes to an end tomorrow morning. We catch a break tomorrow and Friday before our next system. A front swings through Friday night into Saturday with a rain/snow mixture becoming mainly snow during the day.

2 DAYS AGO