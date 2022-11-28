ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UP Superior Alliance for Independent Living hosts homelessness awareness discussion forum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Superior Alliance for Independent Living (UPSAIL) held the “Homelessness in the 906″ forum to educate the public on the issue. Attendees got to meet groups across Marquette County working to combat homelessness. This included the Salvation Army, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, Room at the Inn, the Women’s Center, Janzen House, Community Action of Alger and Marquette County and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
High impacts persist with strong winds & lake effect snow

A strong surface system and front have moved east, but an upper-level low pressure is still digging through. This is causing winds to become stronger. We’re expecting gusts to exceed 40mph in some places. This will cause blowing snow and poor visibility, especially near Lake Superior. Lake effect snow will also ramp with moderate to heavy bands along the north. Additional snow amounts will range from 1-3″ with 3-6″ within stronger bands. Then, it comes to an end tomorrow morning. We catch a break tomorrow and Friday before our next system. A front swings through Friday night into Saturday with a rain/snow mixture becoming mainly snow during the day.
Moderate to heavy snowfall into the closing days of November 2022

Scattered snow and rain showers brush Upper Michigan Monday night through production of a Manitoba-based system and lake effect from Lake Michigan. A Colorado-based system in phase with a Canadian Prairies system storms into the U.P. Tuesday, bringing moderate to heavy precipitation -- wet snow in the western counties, mixed rain and snow east. Slushy, slippery conditions to impact travel in the region towards midweek -- snow accumulations can exceed a foot in high terrain west through Wednesday. In addition, gale-force winds along with moderate to heavy fluffy snow can create whiteout and localized blizzard conditions near the Lake Superior.
COLORADO STATE

