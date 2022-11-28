Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Fire Station partners with Last Prisoner to write letters for incarcerated
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fire Station and the Last Prisoner Project have teamed up to offer letter-writing stations at all seven of the dispensary’s locations across the U.P. this month. The letters will be gathered and sent to prisoners across the nation who are serving time for...
WLUC
Learning about the Michigan State Police Translator and Interpreter program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police Trooper Juliana Arnold is a translator for the eighth district; She is part of a specialty unit known as the Translator and Interpreter program. She explained there are 18 different languages are covered by translators around the state of Michigan through MSP. Trooper...
WLUC
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The firearm deer season in Michigan ended Wednesday, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming say the season looked a little different this year. DNR statistics, compiled from the beginning of deer hunting in September, show there have been slightly...
WLUC
$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant that will provide employment and training services to support inmates nearing release and Michigan employers. The $7.6 million competitive Joint First Step Act Grant was awarded to LEO by the U.S. Departments of Labor and Justice. LEO’s...
WLUC
Michigan veteran homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ brings joy to veterans around the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Veteran Homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ encourages Michiganders to spread holiday cheer by sending a card or letter to veteran members. “The ongoing pandemic has limited attendance at our activities and led us to be more cautious about attending large community...
WLUC
UP Superior Alliance for Independent Living hosts homelessness awareness discussion forum
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Superior Alliance for Independent Living (UPSAIL) held the “Homelessness in the 906″ forum to educate the public on the issue. Attendees got to meet groups across Marquette County working to combat homelessness. This included the Salvation Army, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, Room at the Inn, the Women’s Center, Janzen House, Community Action of Alger and Marquette County and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
WLUC
Wisconsin Department of Education releases ‘report card’ grades for school districts
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Report cards are out for Wisconsin schools. Florence County Schools is one district that exceeded expectations last year. It saw lower scores when in virtual learning during the pandemic. Annually, the Wisconsin Department of Education releases “report cards” for school districts. The grade is calculated using...
WLUC
High impacts persist with strong winds & lake effect snow
A strong surface system and front have moved east, but an upper-level low pressure is still digging through. This is causing winds to become stronger. We’re expecting gusts to exceed 40mph in some places. This will cause blowing snow and poor visibility, especially near Lake Superior. Lake effect snow will also ramp with moderate to heavy bands along the north. Additional snow amounts will range from 1-3″ with 3-6″ within stronger bands. Then, it comes to an end tomorrow morning. We catch a break tomorrow and Friday before our next system. A front swings through Friday night into Saturday with a rain/snow mixture becoming mainly snow during the day.
WLUC
Moderate to heavy snowfall into the closing days of November 2022
Scattered snow and rain showers brush Upper Michigan Monday night through production of a Manitoba-based system and lake effect from Lake Michigan. A Colorado-based system in phase with a Canadian Prairies system storms into the U.P. Tuesday, bringing moderate to heavy precipitation -- wet snow in the western counties, mixed rain and snow east. Slushy, slippery conditions to impact travel in the region towards midweek -- snow accumulations can exceed a foot in high terrain west through Wednesday. In addition, gale-force winds along with moderate to heavy fluffy snow can create whiteout and localized blizzard conditions near the Lake Superior.
Comments / 0