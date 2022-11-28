Read full article on original website
Kalkine: Which 3 ASX-listed penny stocks are raising millions of funds?
Cauldron Energy said new shares under the placement will be issued under the company’s existing placement capacity. Mithril has received binding commitments for a placement to raise approximately funds. archTIS reaffirms its stated revenue growth objectives of 60% year over year and $9.5M of cash receipts for FY23.
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
BRIEF-Benchmark Holdings Says It Is Informed That Managers Got Orders Such That Private Placement Is Covered On Full Offer Size At NOK 4.50/Share
* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS - INFORMED THAT MANAGERS GOT ORDERS SUCH THAT PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS COVERED ON FULL OFFER SIZE AT OFFER PRICE OF NOK 4.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
BRIEF-Emerge Announces Termination Of Investor Relations Agreement, Stock Option Grant, And Update On Issuance Of Shares For Services
* EMERGE ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT, STOCK OPTION GRANT, AND UPDATE ON ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower after 8-day rally
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, as investors waited for U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift on rate plans from the Federal Reserve. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down...
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement.
BRIEF-Iveric Bio Announces Pricing Of $300 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock
* IVERIC BIO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * IVERIC BIO INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 13.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $22.50PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
UPDATE 3-Italian family holding De Agostini moves to take DeA Capital private
MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Italian family holding company De Agostini said on Friday it planned to take private its vehicle for financial investments DeA Capital spending up to 128.6 million euros ($135.4 million) to buy out other investors. If the offer is successful, DeA Capital will be the 13th...
ASX 200 opens lower; energy, banks lead losses
Australian shares opened lower on Friday after Wall Street ended on a mixed note. The ASX 200 fell in opening trade, down 11.80 points, or 0.16%, to 7,342.60. On Thursday, the benchmark index ended 0.95% higher at 7,354.4 points. Australian shares opened lower on Friday after Wall Street ended on...
LIVE MARKETS-Bulls dip to a 6-week low -AAII
Tech down most among S&P 500 sectors; materials biggest gainer. Dec 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. BULLS DIP TO A 6-WEEK LOW -AAII (1220 EST/1720 GMT) Individual investor optimism over...
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed; Salesforce selloff pressures Dow
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dollar General falls on slashing annual profit view. U.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in 2-1/2 years in Nov. *. Indexes end: S&P 500 -0.08%, Nasdaq +0.13%, Dow -0.56%. (Updates...
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million, Financial Times reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
Kalkine : What made TSX rises to near 6 month high? | Kalkine Media
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in nearly six months as technology and gold mining shares climbed and despite mixed earnings reports from major banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 72.19 points, or 0.4%, at 20,525.45, its highest closing level since June 9.
TD vs RY: Which stock to watch in December?
In Q4 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s total revenue was at C$ 15,563 million. Royal Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 3,882 million. On August 2, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank acquired Cowen Inc. Through its numerous operations, the banking sector plays a crucial role in the Canadian economy....
BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp
* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement.
UPDATE 1-Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
(Adds details, background) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings said on Friday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million). The A$0.80 per share offer represents a 17.6% premium to Bigtincan's share price...
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
Kalkine : Mistakes to avoid during a mortgage loan | Kalkine Media
A mortgage loan can be the biggest borrowing during the lifetime of any individual. The instalments are usually on the higher side as compared to other loans. This makes it extremely important to consider some crucial points like assessing your exact requirement and dealing with the process in a calm manner before taking the final decision. In this video, we have highlighted the three mistakes that one should avoid when going for a mortgage loan.
Kalkine : Which 3 asx stocks to look at in the next decade? | Kalkine Media
Generally, investors put their money in stocks to secure their financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, much time and research are required to determine where you can spend your money. For those that love the AUS200 index, there is one place you may find gems to focus on in the next decade. This is by observing growth stocks. Despite rising interest rates, investors normally expect their share prices and overall financial performance to accelerate faster than the market average.
