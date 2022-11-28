ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Main water line breaks in South Fork Utility District

By Murry Lee
 5 days ago

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: Crews finished repairs on Weaver Pike and water should be restored.

There is a small pinhole leak on Booher Drive, and customers should not see an interruption in their water until crews begin work in the morning.

UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: According to the utility district, a crew is working to repair a bad valve on Bullock Hollow and will then move to the leak on Weaver Pike shortly after finishing.

At approximately 6:21 p.m., the utility district said that they were told that they hope to have the water turned on from Bristol City within the hour.

The estimated time of repair for the main water break on Weaver Pike is tonight at midnight.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers in the South Fork Utility District may notice an issue with their water.

The utility district is experiencing a main water line break Monday, a spokesperson said.

The break occurred on Weaver Pike in the area of Cant Hook Hill Road and Grandor Street.

As of 5:30 p.m., crews were working on repairs and expect to complete them by midnight.

