kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
Why have so many people transformed their cars into TikTok studios?
In recent years, content creatures have ventured beyond their dedicated home studios to... recording in their cars. Yep, you heard that right – and chances are, you would've come across many along the way. While it might feel relevant for car experts or 'gearheads' to offer candid takes in such a setting, there appears to be an unspoken shift from homes-to-car filming for social media influencers. But, why? The phenomenon certainly isn't new with YouTube first bringing the 'vlog' to life in the early 2000s.Even TV shows have witnessed the strange allure around 'car creating', with James Corden and...
UPDATE 1-Facebook accused by female truckers of skewing job ads
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc unlawfully steered dozens of hiring ads from trucking companies and other advertisers to mostly one gender or age group, an advocacy group for female truckers alleged in a U.S. complaint on Thursday, citing the social media giant's own data. In June,...
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
UPDATE 1-Activision Blizzard game testers vote to form union
(Adds comments from Activision and union official) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Workers who test games at Activision Blizzard Inc.'s unit Blizzard Albany have voted to form a union months after the games developer began negotiating with employees at its Wisconsin unit, the first in the company to unionize. The workers...
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million, Financial Times reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
