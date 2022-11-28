ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
theperrynews.com

One block of Willis Avenue closed until Saturday

Willis Avenue will be closed between W. Sixth and W. Seventh streets until the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3, the Perry City Hall announced Wednesday morning. The closure is required by a contractor’s sewer repair project, the city hall said. Residents in the affected area will be able to...
1380kcim.com

One Driver Seriously Injured, Another Killed In Guthrie County Accidents This Week

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released details of two serious-injury accidents they’ve responded to over the past several days. The first accident occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Panora on 310th Street. Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by 36-year-old Gwen Ellen Nickel of Guthrie Center, was traveling westbound on the roadway and lost control due to slick road conditions. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled, ejecting the driver. Nickel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services with suspected serious injuries. The second accident occurred at approximately 10:56 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Highway 44, east of Panora. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Ford F250 and trailer, driven by 74-year-old Dennis Adrian Tatman of Dallas Center, was traveling eastbound and suddenly entered the south ditch. First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until an air ambulance arrived to airlift Tatman to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he later died.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 2

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Terrance Wimmer of Granger was traveling on Xavier Avenue when he lost control, and the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a fence. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to the fence was estimated at $500. Wimmer was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Wind advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday, NWS says

The National Weather Service offices in Johnston have issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, with northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday...
PERRY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Six best Christmas light displays in Des Moines

It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays.The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities.Neighborhood/free lightsBeaverdale is a popular spot for holiday displays but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their extravagance.Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting runs through Dec. 15.⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6pm-9pm.Bonus: A Tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 3 at 5pm.Santa and a Toys For Tots...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

1717 Brewing Co. is permanently closing its Des Moines taproom

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines brewery is closing this weekend. The owners of 1717 Brewing Company just announced they will close the taproom permanently Sunday night. The owners said they loved meeting and serving people in East Village on East Court Avenue. They said there are several...
DES MOINES, IA
northernnewsnow.com

Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop

TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police warn about porch pirates as holiday packages arrive

DES MOINES, Iowa — As people order gifts online this holiday season, it’s important they protect them from potential porch pirates. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said package thefts do happen in the city. They’re more common around the holidays as more people shop online. He said ways people can protect themselves include scheduling the […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc

A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report December 1

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Dustin Dean Reis, 32, of 2001 First Ave., Perry, was arrested on a charge of two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. Paula Anne Devilbiss, 35, of 503 Third St., Perry, was arrested on a charge...
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fort Dodge Police Search For Deceased Newborn

(Fort Dodge, IA) — Fort Dodge Police are looking for the body of a baby born last week. Police say the mother gave birth at home. The baby died and its body was moved from the home. Crime Stoppers is offering a thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to the discovery of the remains.
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

Weather cancels evening activities in Perry schools, DMACC

Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Tuesday evening activities in Perry schools, with a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring a wintry mix into the Perry area, with snow. and light freezing precipitation coupled with strong northwest winds, gusting...
PERRY, IA

