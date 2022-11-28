Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
One block of Willis Avenue closed until Saturday
Willis Avenue will be closed between W. Sixth and W. Seventh streets until the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3, the Perry City Hall announced Wednesday morning. The closure is required by a contractor’s sewer repair project, the city hall said. Residents in the affected area will be able to...
Intersection to Jester Park Golf Course will permanently close
An intersection of Iowa Highway 141 and Northwest 121st Street that connects to one of the most direct routes to Jester Park Golf Course will permanently close. It's a part of a $10 million project planned by the Iowa Department of Transportation. A new road will extend Northwest 110th Court...
1380kcim.com
One Driver Seriously Injured, Another Killed In Guthrie County Accidents This Week
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released details of two serious-injury accidents they’ve responded to over the past several days. The first accident occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Panora on 310th Street. Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by 36-year-old Gwen Ellen Nickel of Guthrie Center, was traveling westbound on the roadway and lost control due to slick road conditions. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled, ejecting the driver. Nickel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services with suspected serious injuries. The second accident occurred at approximately 10:56 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Highway 44, east of Panora. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Ford F250 and trailer, driven by 74-year-old Dennis Adrian Tatman of Dallas Center, was traveling eastbound and suddenly entered the south ditch. First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until an air ambulance arrived to airlift Tatman to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he later died.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Terrance Wimmer of Granger was traveling on Xavier Avenue when he lost control, and the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a fence. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to the fence was estimated at $500. Wimmer was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
theperrynews.com
Wind advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday, NWS says
The National Weather Service offices in Johnston have issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, with northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday...
Six best Christmas light displays in Des Moines
It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays.The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities.Neighborhood/free lightsBeaverdale is a popular spot for holiday displays but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their extravagance.Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting runs through Dec. 15.⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6pm-9pm.Bonus: A Tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 3 at 5pm.Santa and a Toys For Tots...
Space heater may be to blame for Des Moines house fire, DMFD says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were able to safely escape a burning Des Moines home early Thursday morning and officials believe they know what caused the fire. The residents of a home in the 1500 block of 17th Street were awakened by the fire just before 5:30 a.m. Lt. Jamie Sauter with the Des […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
KCCI.com
1717 Brewing Co. is permanently closing its Des Moines taproom
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines brewery is closing this weekend. The owners of 1717 Brewing Company just announced they will close the taproom permanently Sunday night. The owners said they loved meeting and serving people in East Village on East Court Avenue. They said there are several...
northernnewsnow.com
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
Des Moines Police warn about porch pirates as holiday packages arrive
DES MOINES, Iowa — As people order gifts online this holiday season, it’s important they protect them from potential porch pirates. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said package thefts do happen in the city. They’re more common around the holidays as more people shop online. He said ways people can protect themselves include scheduling the […]
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Dustin Dean Reis, 32, of 2001 First Ave., Perry, was arrested on a charge of two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. Paula Anne Devilbiss, 35, of 503 Third St., Perry, was arrested on a charge...
Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
Fort Dodge Police Search For Deceased Newborn
(Fort Dodge, IA) — Fort Dodge Police are looking for the body of a baby born last week. Police say the mother gave birth at home. The baby died and its body was moved from the home. Crime Stoppers is offering a thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to the discovery of the remains.
KCCI.com
Close Up: Teen sentenced for role in deadly shooting outside of East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — This week on Close Up, a teenager who pleaded guilty in the deadly drive-by outside of East High School is sentenced to 20 years in prison. We take a look at what the city of Des Moines is doing to prevent the odor problem in the city.
Des Moines Business Record
Nonprofit group eyes converting WDM hotel into apartments for women taking part in jail diversion program
A nonprofit has an agreement to purchase West Des Moines hotel property that would be converted into supportive housing for women taking part in a jail diversion program, the organization’s executive director told the Business Record. The Beacon, a nonprofit group that provides housing for women in crisis, is...
Fort Dodge police investigating homicide of newborn but haven’t found baby’s body
FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge are asking for the community’s help in its investigation into the homicide of a newborn. In a Tuesday news release referencing a homicide investigation at 927 Central Avenue, the Fort Dodge Police Department said information about the situation came in to authorities on November 22 around 2:48 […]
theperrynews.com
Weather cancels evening activities in Perry schools, DMACC
Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Tuesday evening activities in Perry schools, with a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring a wintry mix into the Perry area, with snow. and light freezing precipitation coupled with strong northwest winds, gusting...
HazMat crews called to Iowa Supreme Court mail room after white powder substance found
Hazardous materials crews were called to the State Supreme Court Building in Des Moines Monday morning on a report of a white powder substance in the mail room, but officials said the substance wasn't harmful.
