Luzerne County, PA

Crocamo resigning May 20, will not return as solicitor

Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo is resigning effective May 20 and is not returning as chief county solicitor, she said Friday in a letter to Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle and county employees. “The past 12 years serving the residents of Luzerne County have been exceptional for me,...
Luzerne County election board meeting postponed again

The Luzerne County Board of Elections had to once again postpone its meeting scheduled for Tuesday after a required legal notice failed to run Monday. The meeting will now be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the county courthouse on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said.
Crake Lapsansky named Luzerne County acting chief solicitor

Luzerne County acting Manager Romilda Crocamo appointed attorney Shannon Crake Lapsansky as the county’s acting chief solicitor Tuesday. Crocamo also said the newly created position of first assistant solicitor will be advertised Wednesday and might be filled within weeks. New acting chief. Crocamo had been chief solicitor prior to...
Luzerne County manager search down to five candidates

Forty applied, five remain. The Luzerne County manager search committee has identified five people for second interviews in its search for the next full-time county manager, committee Chairman Chris Hackett said. Four of the five are from out of the area, Hackett said. The committee will ask county council to...
Luzerne council to vote on ballot question proposal, uses for ARPA funding

Luzerne County Council will vote Tuesday whether to place a referendum on the May 17 primary ballot, asking voters if they want to amend the county’s home rule charter. Council will also vote on suggested uses for the county’s share of American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief funding, including a proposal to grant $25 million to small businesses and nonprofits.
Robertson makes case to be next Luzerne County manager

WILKES-BARRE — Randy E. Robertson cited his decades of civilian and military leadership experience during his public job interview for the open position of full-time Luzerne County manager Monday. “I managed, led people from the day I was 21 until this week,” Robertson told county council at the first...
Luzerne County Council approves purchase of ballot-sorting system

WILKES-BARRE — At a special meeting on Monday, Luzerne County Council approved a request from the county election bureau to purchase a $490,500 ballot-sorting system with state grant funding. Council’s approval on a 6-5 vote followed hours of vigorous debate over the merits of the Runbeck Election Services system...
DA: Judge in Monroe County misrepresented residency in order to get position

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A judge in Monroe County is being accused of misrepresenting where he lived in order to get the position. John Caffese, a Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships, was arraigned Thursday on charges including unsworn falsification to authorities, false swearing, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and obstructing administration of law, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Luzerne County mask mandate to end Wednesday

The masking requirement at Luzerne County buildings will be lifted as of Wednesday, acting county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced. Wearing masks is still highly recommended but will no longer be required to enter county-owned buildings, Crocamo wrote in an email to county employees and officials on Monday. County administration took...
Luzerne County manager appointment still clear as mud after deadlocked vote

One day after Luzerne County Council deadlocked in its Tuesday vote to appoint the next full-time county manager, it remained unclear what would be council’s next step in the unprecedented situation. Council members said Wednesday it appears unlikely that any of the finalists for the manager’s job — Randy...
Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
Nesquehoning Borough Council swears in new members

NESQUEHONING — Nesquehoning Borough Council held a regular meeting Wednesday during which Mayor Thomas Kattner swore in two new council members, Fran Heaney and Avril Guardiani, bringing them to a full council. “This a great move and great progress for this town,” Kattner said. Kattner received a spirit...
27 defendants charged in major multi-county drug ring

READING, Pa. — Investigators dub it "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." "Today, 27 defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated in Berks and Montgomery counties and other surrounding counties," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said during a news conference in Reading on Thursday. With the...
Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
