Crocamo resigning May 20, will not return as solicitor
Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo is resigning effective May 20 and is not returning as chief county solicitor, she said Friday in a letter to Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle and county employees. “The past 12 years serving the residents of Luzerne County have been exceptional for me,...
Luzerne County election board meeting postponed again
The Luzerne County Board of Elections had to once again postpone its meeting scheduled for Tuesday after a required legal notice failed to run Monday. The meeting will now be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the county courthouse on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said.
Luzerne DA election suit to continue; Sanguedolce will run unopposed if election is held
A lawsuit over whether or not the Luzerne County district attorney seat should be on the Nov. 2 ballot will proceed, even though District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will face no challenger if the seat remains on the ballot. Monday was the deadline to finalize the ballot, which means the district...
Crake Lapsansky named Luzerne County acting chief solicitor
Luzerne County acting Manager Romilda Crocamo appointed attorney Shannon Crake Lapsansky as the county’s acting chief solicitor Tuesday. Crocamo also said the newly created position of first assistant solicitor will be advertised Wednesday and might be filled within weeks. New acting chief. Crocamo had been chief solicitor prior to...
Luzerne County manager search down to five candidates
Forty applied, five remain. The Luzerne County manager search committee has identified five people for second interviews in its search for the next full-time county manager, committee Chairman Chris Hackett said. Four of the five are from out of the area, Hackett said. The committee will ask county council to...
Luzerne council to vote on ballot question proposal, uses for ARPA funding
Luzerne County Council will vote Tuesday whether to place a referendum on the May 17 primary ballot, asking voters if they want to amend the county’s home rule charter. Council will also vote on suggested uses for the county’s share of American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief funding, including a proposal to grant $25 million to small businesses and nonprofits.
Luzerne County Council appoints election board member, asks for applicants to fill vacant council seat
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Council appointed a new member to the county election board Tuesday. Also, Chairwoman Kendra Radle announced the procedure council will use to fill the seat left vacant when Robert Schnee resigned last month after he was elected to the state House of Representatives. However, council...
Northampton County votes against spending on proposed employee health center
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday against funding a proposal for a health center for employees, at least until council has more of a chance to review the proposal. The vote does not mean there will not be a center, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said. "All...
Robertson makes case to be next Luzerne County manager
WILKES-BARRE — Randy E. Robertson cited his decades of civilian and military leadership experience during his public job interview for the open position of full-time Luzerne County manager Monday. “I managed, led people from the day I was 21 until this week,” Robertson told county council at the first...
Luzerne County Council approves purchase of ballot-sorting system
WILKES-BARRE — At a special meeting on Monday, Luzerne County Council approved a request from the county election bureau to purchase a $490,500 ballot-sorting system with state grant funding. Council’s approval on a 6-5 vote followed hours of vigorous debate over the merits of the Runbeck Election Services system...
DA: Judge in Monroe County misrepresented residency in order to get position
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A judge in Monroe County is being accused of misrepresenting where he lived in order to get the position. John Caffese, a Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships, was arraigned Thursday on charges including unsworn falsification to authorities, false swearing, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and obstructing administration of law, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Luzerne County mask mandate to end Wednesday
The masking requirement at Luzerne County buildings will be lifted as of Wednesday, acting county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced. Wearing masks is still highly recommended but will no longer be required to enter county-owned buildings, Crocamo wrote in an email to county employees and officials on Monday. County administration took...
Luzerne County manager appointment still clear as mud after deadlocked vote
One day after Luzerne County Council deadlocked in its Tuesday vote to appoint the next full-time county manager, it remained unclear what would be council’s next step in the unprecedented situation. Council members said Wednesday it appears unlikely that any of the finalists for the manager’s job — Randy...
Northampton County funding to IronPigs, hydroelectric plant in jeopardy
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Tuesday to cut grants for a hydroelectric plant and for renovations to the IronPigs baseball team's stadium. Those are preliminary votes. Council will meet again Thursday to vote on County Executive Lamont McClure's 2023 budget and the amendments to the spending plan made Tuesday.
Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
Nesquehoning Borough Council swears in new members
NESQUEHONING — Nesquehoning Borough Council held a regular meeting Wednesday during which Mayor Thomas Kattner swore in two new council members, Fran Heaney and Avril Guardiani, bringing them to a full council. “This a great move and great progress for this town,” Kattner said. Kattner received a spirit...
Warren County Courthouse closed for 2nd straight day due to 'facilities issue'
BELVIDERE, N.J. - The Warren County Courthouse in New Jersey was closed for a second straight day Thursday. According to the state court's website and social media pages, the courthouse in Belvidere was closed Wednesday and Thursday due to a "facilities issue." Details of that issue have not been disclosed.
27 defendants charged in major multi-county drug ring
READING, Pa. — Investigators dub it "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." "Today, 27 defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated in Berks and Montgomery counties and other surrounding counties," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said during a news conference in Reading on Thursday. With the...
Pa. DEP issues Notice of Violation to trucking company that caused fuel spill in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown trucking company that caused a massive fuel spill in Bethlehem last month is facing more fallout. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued Dalton Delivery Service a Notice of Violation. It says the company is responsible for possibly polluting the area of West Union...
Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
