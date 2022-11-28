Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
CAIRO — (AP) — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US sees ‘reduced tempo’ in conflict; Russia will not accept oil price cap
US intelligence see no reduced will in Ukrainian forces; Kremlin considering response after western price cap on Russian oil
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
China reports 2 new COVID deaths as some restrictions eased
HONG KONG — (AP) — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was...
Opec+ likely to maintain oil output levels
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia look set to maintain their current output levels at a meeting Sunday, ahead of fresh sanctions against Moscow coming into force. The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due to consult with 10 other oil-producing nations, including Russia, to review their decision in October to cut production by two million barrels per day.
‘Our mission is crucial’: meet the warrior librarians of Ukraine
When Russia invaded Ukraine, a key part of its strategy was to destroy historic libraries in order to eradicate the Ukrainians’ sense of identity. But Putin hadn’t counted on the unbreakable spirit of the country’s librarians
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top News at 9:59 a.m. EST
Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line. Antisemitic celebrities stoke fears of normalizing hate. EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?. EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?. Defeated...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | Can Australia upgraded emission reduction targets?
Australia is on pace to achieve newly boosted climate action objectives following the implementation of a slew of new policies. The Albanese Government submitted legislation in Parliament on November 30 to establish the AU$15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, which was a significant electoral pledge. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Florida mulls U-turn on move to strip Disney theme-parks of self-governing status - FT
(Adds response from DeSantis' office) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Florida lawmakers are mulling plans to reverse a move that would strip Walt Disney Co of its right to operate a private government around its famous theme-parks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the plan. In April,...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. embassy in Madrid receives letter similar to five letter bombs -La Sexta TV
MADRID (Reuters) - The United States' embassy in Madrid has received a letter similar to the five letter-bombs sent to the Ukrainian embassy to Spain and other targets in the country, La Sexta TV station reported on Thursday. (Reporting by David Latona and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Inti Landauro) Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed; Salesforce selloff pressures Dow
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dollar General falls on slashing annual profit view. U.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in 2-1/2 years in Nov. *. Indexes end: S&P 500 -0.08%, Nasdaq +0.13%, Dow -0.56%. (Updates...
kalkinemedia.com
Correction: Abortion-Wisconsin story
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published December 1, 2022, about prosecutors filing responses in a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s abortion ban, The Associated Press erroneously reported that district attorneys Ismael Ozanne and John Chisholm filed motions to dismiss the case. Ozanne and Chisholm filed answers to the lawsuit preserving their right to file dismissal motions as the case progresses.
kalkinemedia.com
Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump 'explicitly' OK'd tax fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, it wasn't a last-minute smoking gun but a prosecutor insisting that evidence shows Donald Trump was aware of a scheme that his Trump Organization’s executives hatched to avoid paying personal income taxes on millions of dollars worth of company-paid perks. After...
kalkinemedia.com
Cuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island
HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba´s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Thursday accused long-time rival the United States of doublespeak after the Biden administration proposed to scrap a plan to install a new undersea telecommunications cable to Cuba. The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden said after widespread...
Comments / 0