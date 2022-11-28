ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Get a photo of your dog with Santa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's holiday tradition to get a photo of your child with Santa Claus but what if you have a fur baby instead?. Three Dog Bakery is throwing a fundraiser for the crazy dog parents of Louisville to get a photo of their pride and joy with Santa.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Council President David James to host winter coat giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President David James (D-6) and his wife are hosting their annual 'Winter Coat Wonderland,' a coat giveaway and holiday party, on Friday. The event will be held at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, located at 1221 First Gethsemane Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the event says the 'Winter Coat Wonderland' is not open to the public.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Zoneton Fire's annual 'Santa Truck' brings holiday cheer

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A fire department just outside of Louisville has just unveiled their newly decorated firetruck, kicking off the holiday season. Zoneton Fire Protection District revealed this year's "Santa Truck", a bright green truck with countless little lights covering the entire vehicle. The department has selected "The Grinch"...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot in the leg near West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg near downtown Louisville on Thursday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the area near the 1600 block of West Broadway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's everything you need to know about 'Light Up St. Matthews'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light Up St. Matthews is a free celebration to kick off the holiday season with family, friends and neighbors. The traditional holiday event features musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, train rides, ice skating and more fun activities for the whole family. In addition,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Tickets for select 2023 Derby Festival events on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoying the many events that the Derby Festival has to offer is a time-honored tradition in Louisville. Many tickets for select events in the festival go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President, expressed his excitement for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Clifton business vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood was reportedly vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend. According to MetroSafe, they received a call from a passerby around 1 p.m. on Saturday, stating the front window of Crave Café & Catering was broken. WHAS11 did reach out to Crave Café...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

17-year-old ID'd as victim of I-71 crash in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County authorities have released the name of a victim who died following a late-night crash on I-71. The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed 17-year-old Ayden Altman died from complications of blunt force injuries. Police said the crash was reported Friday night around 11:45 p.m. on I-71...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

