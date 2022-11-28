Read full article on original website
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
'We look forward to this event every year': Shop local this Christmas at 'Bardstown Road Aglow'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marks the return of an event that has drawn thousands of people and helps local businesses late into the night. The 37th annual "Bardstown Road Aglow" gives shoppers the opportunity they need to shop local this holiday season. This typically high-traffic street will soon be...
Get a photo of your dog with Santa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's holiday tradition to get a photo of your child with Santa Claus but what if you have a fur baby instead?. Three Dog Bakery is throwing a fundraiser for the crazy dog parents of Louisville to get a photo of their pride and joy with Santa.
'All through the summer I suffered': Months-long Lincoln Drive project affects Clarksville bakery
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A road full of construction is the reality for Williams Bakery in Clarksville. The Lincoln Drive project is part of the city's plan to upgrade the water system. The development started in March and was supposed to be completed within 6 months. The owner of Williams...
Louisville Metro Council President David James to host winter coat giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President David James (D-6) and his wife are hosting their annual 'Winter Coat Wonderland,' a coat giveaway and holiday party, on Friday. The event will be held at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, located at 1221 First Gethsemane Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the event says the 'Winter Coat Wonderland' is not open to the public.
LMPD: 'Pay attention to your surroundings' this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the holidays just around the corner, Louisville Metro Police are reminding the community to stay vigiliant as you do your Christmas shopping. This year, business robberies have increased by 8% and carjackings have gone down by 7%, according to LMPD. In a PSA posted to...
Zoneton Fire's annual 'Santa Truck' brings holiday cheer
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A fire department just outside of Louisville has just unveiled their newly decorated firetruck, kicking off the holiday season. Zoneton Fire Protection District revealed this year's "Santa Truck", a bright green truck with countless little lights covering the entire vehicle. The department has selected "The Grinch"...
Louisville fire station conducts active shooter training for over 200 personnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS conducted a rescue task force training for over 200 personnel on Thursday. In wake of the recent mass shootings, the agency is on the forefront to make sure they are prepared. Fire & EMS crews rushed over to treat a "patient",...
LMPD: Man shot in the leg near West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg near downtown Louisville on Thursday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the area near the 1600 block of West Broadway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
Here's everything you need to know about 'Light Up St. Matthews'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light Up St. Matthews is a free celebration to kick off the holiday season with family, friends and neighbors. The traditional holiday event features musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, train rides, ice skating and more fun activities for the whole family. In addition,...
USPS: Carriers working extended hours as holiday season approaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A heads up from the United States Postal Service this holiday season: Employees are in overdrive with the holidays fast approaching, which means a lot of overtime. Carriers across Kentucky and Indiana will be working irregular hours -- well into the night and early morning, the...
'Go nuts with it'; Here's how to help name this 40-foot tall nutcracker in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 2015, a nearly 40-foot tall nutcracker has become a beloved local tradition spreading holiday cheer to travelers on Shelbyville Road in Louisville. Every year, PriceWeber transforms its decommissioned bell tower into a massive nutcracker, fully equipped with a moving jaw. But until now, the friendly giant has never had a name.
'It's made it very difficult for the business': Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s favorite sweet shops just announced it’s closing its doors for good. In a Facebook post, the owner of Sweet Surrender Dessert Café talked about the bitter-sweet decision to close the bakery’s 35-year chapter. Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges...
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
Tickets for select 2023 Derby Festival events on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoying the many events that the Derby Festival has to offer is a time-honored tradition in Louisville. Many tickets for select events in the festival go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President, expressed his excitement for...
Crash involving U-Haul truck causes backup on Clark Memorial Bridge; man seriously injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic was at a standstill for more than a couple of hours Saturday night after a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge. Metro Police said the crash happened on the Louisville side of the bridge around 8 p.m. In their preliminary investigation, they said a U-Haul...
Clifton business vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood was reportedly vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend. According to MetroSafe, they received a call from a passerby around 1 p.m. on Saturday, stating the front window of Crave Café & Catering was broken. WHAS11 did reach out to Crave Café...
'I feel as inspired as I ever have': County star Morgan Wallen upcoming world tour stopping in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music lovers, here's one artist coming to the Commonwealth you don't want to miss. Morgan Wallen announced his 2023 world tour 'One Night At A Time' on Thursday. He will be traveling to 4 countries, 2 continents, 17 stadiums - not counting the arenas, amphitheaters and festivals- this upcoming spring.
Affordable housing company heads to new downtown Louisville headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LDG Multifamily cut the ribbon on the company’s new Louisville headquarters Wednesday. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, they spent $10.75 million on purchasing and renovating the historic Madrid Building on South 3rd Street so it could become their new headquarters.
17-year-old ID'd as victim of I-71 crash in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County authorities have released the name of a victim who died following a late-night crash on I-71. The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed 17-year-old Ayden Altman died from complications of blunt force injuries. Police said the crash was reported Friday night around 11:45 p.m. on I-71...
Indiana fire station starts tradition promoting fire safety during holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new wreath outside an Indiana fire station is helping shed light on holiday fire safety. In a Facebook post, the Seymour Fire Department detailed a new tradition they started that includes hanging a wreath lit with red lights. The wreath will be lit all day...
