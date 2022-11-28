The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said 33-year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found dead at a home near County Road 1200N in Neoga.

NEOGA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO