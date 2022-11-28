Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two individuals recognized at the Hospice Holiday Celebration
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The hospice holiday celebration honored two individuals tonight at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Troy and Bernice Helman were awarded the Chapman S. Root award. The award is presented to individuals whose generosity and leadership had helped the Wabash Valley. Chief Executive of Hospice...
10-year-old sells “memory trees” at Dahnke Family Farm
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One local tree farm hopes to bring more meaning to your Christmas decorations. What started in 1984 as Christmas trees sitting on three acres surrounding the Dahnke family home, now sits on 30 acres as Dahnke Family Farm. Among the family, is 10-year-old Cooper Dahnke.
Vincennes PD phone issues briefly cause outage
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Police are asking residents trying to get ahold of them to call the Knox County Dispatch due to phone issues. According to Sgt. Aaron Luce, technical difficulties with their phone lines have left them down and unable to accept calls for the time being.
Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop sign at that part of the intersection, but drivers on Denmark and Logan will see a pair of new pavement stop bars.
Identities released in Terre Haute officer-involved shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: Indiana State Police have identified the man who died in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting as James Ready, 42, of Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Police officer involved in this incident is Patrol Officer Adam Noel, eight years of service. Officer Noel has...
Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.
Person escapes fire through second story window
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second...
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said 33-year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found dead at a home near County Road 1200N in Neoga.
Drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Texas man who prosecutors call a Career Offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction for numerous drug trafficking charges. According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Elvis Medrano, 43, of...
Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, as well as in all common areas within Good Samaritan.
