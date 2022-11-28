What is the multi-calendar in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ and is it in the comics?

Read full article on original website
Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie
Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
James Gunn says Kevin Bacon's house in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is nothing like his real home: 'Kevin doesn't like Christmas'
Gunn told Variety that he decorated Kevin Bacon's house considerably more than the actor's usual Christmas home decor.
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Kevin Bacon's Conflicting Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men Roles
The fact that Kevin Bacon played a villain in X-Men: First Class had absolutely no bearing on his role as Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, according to writer/director James Gunn. Fans have long mused -- mostly as a joke -- about whether the Kevin Bacon jokes in Guardians of the Galaxy would "break reality" in some way if Bacon's Sebastian Shaw were ever to turn up again in the Marvel multiverse. The answer, according to Gunn, is no. Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said that there were no conversations about Sebastian Shaw, or about what impact this would have on Bacon's chances of landing a more serious Marvel role down the line.
Zoe Saldaña reveals the worst part of transforming into her beloved Marvel role Gamora
Zoe Saldaña’s iconic role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy gave her unforgettable memories; however, it was the green paint that gave her a hard time while filming. According to the Dominican descent star she “wouldn’t be upset” if she didn’t have to transform into Gamora’s...
Kevin Spacey signs on for first movie role since winning $40 million lawsuit
Kevin Spacey has quickly re-entered the acting scene after managing to successfully defend himself in a $40 million civil lawsuit made against him by former co-star Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual battery. While Spacey still faces further sexual assault charges in the UK, it hasn’t stopped the disgraced actor from...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has already changed MCU canon as it beats ‘Wakanda Forever’ in one all-important way
With Thanksgiving almost here, you know what that means, Marvel maniacs — it’s nearly time for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special! And ahead of James Gunn’s festive treat landing on Disney Plus this Friday, reviews for the standalone effort are rolling in, resulting in the special beating out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in one key way. Even more shocking, though, is the fact that Marvel appears to have just blown its major twist too soon. Let’s dig in..
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly reveals why Beth Dutton is the most fascinating character she’s ever played
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone season five, episode four, “Horses in Heaven.”. Beth Dutton in Yellowstone is truly a one-of-a-kind character and Kelly Reilly, who plays the fearless spitfire, would know best. The drama is getting even heavier for the Duttons in season five, and Beth hasn’t let up on speaking her mind and throwing around threats.
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Will Smith shares his ‘discomfort’ with the Oscars slap overshadowing ‘Emancipation’
There’s a movie coming out about slavery called Emancipation that’s poignant, and if not for one glaring issue it would probably be getting a completely different reception. Unfortunately, it’s Will Smith‘s first movie after the slapping incident. Smith said he hopes his actions don’t overshadow the film.
Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie
It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
Horror hardcores are already calling for one of the best horror series of the year to receive a third season
After a heart-stopping season two, Don Mancini’s blood-soaked Chucky TV series has electrified the horror world and reintroduced an entirely new generation to the sinister serial killer known as Charles Lee Ray. But despite season two’s unfathomable sequences and jaw-dropping moments, fans have quickly become irate that the series has yet to be officially renewed for a third season.
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
7 Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special surprises that made MCU fans happy
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special just landed on Disney Plus last week and it’s certainly a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its legions of fans. After all the grief and loss experienced by many during the MCU’s Phase 4 slate of films and series, an entry that brings about mindless joy and relief is definitely a welcome sight to behold. We take a look below at the best easter eggs from the recent holiday special featuring everyone’s favorite Marvel team of misfits.
‘Shazam!’ star shares what it means for DC Films to have James Gunn
DC fans are used to disappointment. The last decade has seen Marvel Studios go from strength to strength while the DCEU wallowed in disappointment, mismanagement, and controversy. We’ve seen the Justice League debacle, the last-minute cancellation of Batgirl, and various projects trapped in development hell for extended periods. But...
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn admits how little the studio cares about canon as a surprising MCU star is lined up as the next James Bond
We have a strangely James-themed special for you in the world of Marvel news today. For starters, James Gunn has been busy unpacking the ins and outs of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on social media, which includes admitting something about how Marvel Studios works that we always kind of suspected. Elsewhere, X-Men‘s James McAvoy dishes on a potential MCU return while an unexpected franchise veteran is the new favorite to play James Bond.
John Cena Features In Incredible Guardians Of The Galaxy Cameo Despite DC Contract
John Cena has received critical acclaim for his portrayal as Peacemaker in the DC series released earlier this year. Critics have described John Cena as “winningly charismatic” in this role, which is a significant boost for the star as he looks to open more doors in Hollywood. An...
