KTBS
Christmas in Whoville in Grand Cane
GRAND CANE, La. - Celebrate Christmas in Whoville this weekend in Grand Cane, La. All the fun kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3 with the Vendors Market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade rolls at 11 a .m. and the Front Porch Tour of Homes last from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can also take photos with Santa.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Christmas in Roseland
WHAT: 39th Annual Christmas in Roseland presented by Garrisons Home & Garden Showplace, www.christmasinroseland.org, Sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, www.LouisianaTravel.com. We are proud to be a part of the Holiday Trail of Lights! www.holidaytrailoflights.com, Holidays on the Red, www.holidaysonthered.com and to partner with the State of Louisiana Office...
KTBS
Spirit of Christmas alive and well in Benton
BENTON, La. - It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas throughout the ArkLaTex. We found the reason for the season in Benton. What makes this town so special this time of year? KTBS 3's Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe, and Patrick Dennis found out. Join us Thursday for our Spirit of Christmas special in Benton airing at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
KSLA
Sisters put “5 Days from Home” back on big screen as fundraiser for Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport-Bossier City area is no stranger to moviemaking. In the years after Hurricane Katrina, a number of productions scheduled for the New Orleans area were moved north. But we’re taking you back to 1978. Take a look at “5 Days from Home” and...
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
KTBS
Retired teacher to challenge school zone camera speeding ticket
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ginger Marks is a retired teacher. So she says she does not speed through school zones. Something else she plans not to do -- pay a big ticket she got through one of those school zone cameras set up in the city. Marks is contesting the $135...
KTBS
City of Shreveport to sell surplus vehicles, equipment through auction Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport along with other various government agencies will conduct an online-only internet surplus vehicle and equipment auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It ends whenever the bidding stops. The auction will include a huge fleet of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a fire truck,...
KTBS
Business offers location to host light show after neighbors complain
SHREVEPORT, La. - A business is stepping up offering to display the Holman family light show. Owen Holman decided not to put up his elaborate Christmas light show this year because three neighbors complained about the amount of traffic it causes. United Tile could be the perfect spot for holiday...
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
KTBS
Paws to Care: Bossier Animal Services
SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s Wednesday and it’s time to Paws to heal for our four-legged friends. This week, Susan Stanford from Bossier City Animal Services joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of a furry friend.
KTBS
James Burton undergoing recovery at Vanderbilt rehabilitation hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Nov. 30, the Shreveport native guitarist, James Burton, is currently in the Vanderbilt rehabilitation hospital in Tennessee. According to his family, Burton is doing better after undergoing hip replacement surgery from a fall on Thanksgiving. - Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in...
KTBS
Christmas light display: Owen Holman amazed at social media feedback
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Holman family light show will not go on this year. Three neighbors complained causing Owen Holman to cancel this year's show that's been going strong since 2006. He didn't realize just how popular the show had become until it exploded on social media with comments from...
Best and Worst Scores for Reading at Shreveport Area Schools
Good news for young students in Louisiana schools. The Department of Education has unveiled the 2022 fall Reading Report. The data shows some gains have been made by students in 1st-through-3rd grade, But the news is not all good. Kindergarten scores have dropped by about 2%. State Superintendent of Education...
KSLA
Teen missing from Shreveport found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The Shreveport Police Department says the missing 17-year-old girl was found safe. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old. On Nov. 29, SPD issued a request for assistance from the public to find a missing teen....
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home lost in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters were busy Thursday morning at the scene of a housefire in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department was contacted around 4 a.m. about a fire in the 5700 block of Norton Street. When they arrived at the location, they found a single-story wooden home with flames coming from the left side.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
kalb.com
DCFS hiring fairs in Alexandria and Shreveport rescheduled for January
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is announcing new dates for its hiring fairs originally scheduled for December 1 in Alexandria and December 7 in Shreveport. The Alexandria hiring fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Shreveport hiring fair has been relocated to the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd. Bossier City, LA, and is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
q973radio.com
Some Cool Christmas Air B N B Getaways In Shreveport
Christmas is just a few weeks away and whether you’ve got guests coming in or maybe you just want experience something a little different this holiday season – here are a few really cool and amazing Air B N B’s in Shreveport or in the Shreveport area to check out. Some of these have views that would be amazing to wake up to on Christmas morning.
KTBS
DeSoto police juror compares '23 budget to horse manure as discussions turn testy
MANSFIELD, La. – Illegal, unethical and horse manure. Those were the descriptions Police Juror Jimmy Holmes used in describing the DeSoto Police Jury’s proposed 2023 budget. Holmes didn’t mince words when expressing his frustrations at the spending plan that he contended didn’t present an accurate picture to the public.
