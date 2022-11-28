ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Christmas in Whoville in Grand Cane

GRAND CANE, La. - Celebrate Christmas in Whoville this weekend in Grand Cane, La. All the fun kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3 with the Vendors Market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade rolls at 11 a .m. and the Front Porch Tour of Homes last from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can also take photos with Santa.
GRAND CANE, LA
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Christmas in Roseland

WHAT: 39th Annual Christmas in Roseland presented by Garrisons Home & Garden Showplace, www.christmasinroseland.org, Sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, www.LouisianaTravel.com. We are proud to be a part of the Holiday Trail of Lights! www.holidaytrailoflights.com, Holidays on the Red, www.holidaysonthered.com and to partner with the State of Louisiana Office...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Spirit of Christmas alive and well in Benton

BENTON, La. - It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas throughout the ArkLaTex. We found the reason for the season in Benton. What makes this town so special this time of year? KTBS 3's Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe, and Patrick Dennis found out. Join us Thursday for our Spirit of Christmas special in Benton airing at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing

Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Paws to Care: Bossier Animal Services

SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s Wednesday and it’s time to Paws to heal for our four-legged friends. This week, Susan Stanford from Bossier City Animal Services joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of a furry friend.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

James Burton undergoing recovery at Vanderbilt rehabilitation hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Nov. 30, the Shreveport native guitarist, James Burton, is currently in the Vanderbilt rehabilitation hospital in Tennessee. According to his family, Burton is doing better after undergoing hip replacement surgery from a fall on Thanksgiving. - Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Teen missing from Shreveport found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The Shreveport Police Department says the missing 17-year-old girl was found safe. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old. On Nov. 29, SPD issued a request for assistance from the public to find a missing teen....
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport home lost in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters were busy Thursday morning at the scene of a housefire in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department was contacted around 4 a.m. about a fire in the 5700 block of Norton Street. When they arrived at the location, they found a single-story wooden home with flames coming from the left side.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

DCFS hiring fairs in Alexandria and Shreveport rescheduled for January

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is announcing new dates for its hiring fairs originally scheduled for December 1 in Alexandria and December 7 in Shreveport. The Alexandria hiring fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Shreveport hiring fair has been relocated to the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd. Bossier City, LA, and is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
q973radio.com

Some Cool Christmas Air B N B Getaways In Shreveport

Christmas is just a few weeks away and whether you’ve got guests coming in or maybe you just want experience something a little different this holiday season – here are a few really cool and amazing Air B N B’s in Shreveport or in the Shreveport area to check out. Some of these have views that would be amazing to wake up to on Christmas morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA

