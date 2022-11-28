ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Report: Mother of missing Orangeburg child was murdered

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiVMN_0jQGLzg200

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has released additional details about a woman who they believe was murdered in her home, and her child who is missing.

OCSO searching for missing child after mother found dead

According to OCSO, deputies conducted a welfare check on Thanksgiving after the child’s mother was reported missing by her cousin. The cousin said that she usually speaks to the mother every day, but had not heard from her since November 7.

The cousin also told OCSO that the child’s father had been staying with the mother and that the two do not get along.

Deputies arrived to the home and “observed an odor associated with decomposition coming from the back part of the residence” as well as “multiple insects on the inside of the windows.”

After entering the home, deputies found the victim “in an advanced state of decomposition” lying in a bed.

The child, five-year-old Aspen Jeter, was not in the home.

Deputies did not indicate whether the father is considered a suspect.

OCSO said that finding the child is their priority at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to assess how both sides are progressing […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Murdaugh asks for shackles to be removed during court

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is asking that his shackles be removed during court, specifically “during courtroom proceedings in which news media are present with video cameras.” In a recently filed motion, Murdaugh’s defense cites previous cases in which shackling was determined to be an “inherently […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Blount leads the CCU women past SC State at home, 87-56

Conway, S.C. – Aja Blount had game-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina to an easy 87-56 win over South Carolina State in a non-conference home contest Wednesday night at the HTC Center.   Blount, a 5’11” graduate student, was one of three players in double figures for the Chants, who raised […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Gov. McMaster picks experienced friend to run inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is turning to an experienced friend to lead January’s inauguration ceremonies for his second term. Bill Stern and his wife, Linda, will lead the Inaugural Committee planning the events, including McMaster taking the oath of office on the Statehouse steps on Jan. 11, inaugural spokesperson Rob […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy