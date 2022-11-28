ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

985theriver.com

Two individuals recognized at the Hospice Holiday Celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The hospice holiday celebration honored two individuals tonight at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Troy and Bernice Helman were awarded the Chapman S. Root award. The award is presented to individuals whose generosity and leadership had helped the Wabash Valley. Chief Executive of Hospice...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

10-year-old sells “memory trees” at Dahnke Family Farm

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One local tree farm hopes to bring more meaning to your Christmas decorations. What started in 1984 as Christmas trees sitting on three acres surrounding the Dahnke family home, now sits on 30 acres as Dahnke Family Farm. Among the family, is 10-year-old Cooper Dahnke.
MARTINSVILLE, IL
WTHI

Fork in the Road: The coney dogs at Harlow's Diner

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - For a while now, the Fork in the Road crew has been hearing about a spot in the Land of Lincoln with some great coney dogs. Not just great, some say this place has the best. You know the drill!. The Fork in the Road crew...
MARSHALL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop sign at that part of the intersection, but drivers on Denmark and Logan will see a pair of new pavement stop bars.
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Person escapes fire through second story window

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second story window was treated at the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week. Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday. Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations....
vincennespbs.org

Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident

A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, as well as in all common areas within Good Samaritan.
VINCENNES, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes $5.5 million shopping center sale in Indiana

PGP Bloomington 1, LLC and PGP Bloomington 2, LLC paid $5.5 million for the Richland Plaza Shopping Center at 4602 and 4657 W. Richland Plaza Drive in Bloomington, Indiana. Marcus & Millichap senior vice president Jordan Klink was retained as the exclusive advisor to market the property for sale on behalf of the seller, Richland Plaza, LLC. Klink also sourced the buyer.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Tim Salters announces campaign for Vincennes Mayor

A Vincennes council member of 10-plus years is putting his hat in the ring for a new office. Tim Salters, the current city council president, announced in a Facebook post that he’s running for mayor in 2023. Salters says his experience on the City Council has prepared him for...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Parke Co. man in critical condition after weekend crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information after a weekend crash seriously injured a Rockville man. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Evan Florey was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday around 10 P.M. It happened on U.S 36 and Old 36 Road. Florey was airlifted...
PARKE COUNTY, IN

