McKinney names new police chief

The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
MCKINNEY, TX
Southlake Featured Park: Bicentennial Park

The City of Southlake’s Park Division is proud of the gorgeous community parks that make up our community’s green spaces. No park represents our city’s commitment to world-class public spaces for personal enjoyment more than our first and largest community park—Bicentennial Park. Southlake residents and visitors...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
University looks to remodel bridges spanning Cooper Street

Amid the construction projects across campus, the university is planning a renewal and redesign of the north and south bridges over Cooper Street. John Hall, vice president for administration and economic development said the way both bridges were initially designed causes them to need maintenance. “It would be better to...
ARLINGTON, TX
Allen ISD Board Passes Controversial Boundary Changes, School Closures

The Allen ISD school board voted Monday night to approve a proposal for attendance boundary changes that would close two elementary schools on the city's east side. Up against a state mandate to provide daylong kindergarten, budget troubles, overcrowding on the fast-growing west side and slowing enrollment on the east side, the district voted 6-1 to move east side children out of Anderson and Roundtree elementary schools and re-purpose the buildings.
ALLEN, TX
It Pays to Sub in Arlington ISD

Alyssa Gilmore was born to be a teacher. “My bedroom was set up as a classroom starting in kindergarten,” she said. “One side was a whiteboard, and one side was a chalkboard and my grandma gave me this old student desk. I had chalkboard paint on my wall, and I’d use that as a chalkboard. Teachers would give me their extra worksheets, and I’d go home and play with them. I’ve always loved it.”
ARLINGTON, TX
TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
DENTON, TX
The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City

At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
DALLAS, TX
Competing Bankruptcy Plans Filed For Edgemere

One proposal involves selling the retirement community for $48.5 million. Debt holders of Edgemere have a bankruptcy plan that involves selling the luxury retirement community to a new owner. Court documents show an unnamed bidder offered $48.5 million for the community. In its April bankruptcy filing, Edgemere reported more than...
DALLAS, TX

