Alyssa Gilmore was born to be a teacher. “My bedroom was set up as a classroom starting in kindergarten,” she said. “One side was a whiteboard, and one side was a chalkboard and my grandma gave me this old student desk. I had chalkboard paint on my wall, and I’d use that as a chalkboard. Teachers would give me their extra worksheets, and I’d go home and play with them. I’ve always loved it.”

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO