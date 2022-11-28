Read full article on original website
Allen ISD trustee storms out, resigns in anger after board votes to approve controversial redistricting proposal
ALLEN, Texas — The Allen ISD Board of Trustees voted late Monday night to approve a controversial redistricting plan, which will close two schools and force young students all across the district to transfer to new campuses in the fall. District staff has said for weeks that the West...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney names new police chief
The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
Frisco ISD Permanently Removes Books From Libraries For The First Time
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco ISD has been in the process of reviewing over a million books in its library since May, removing 10 books from school shelves between February and August. At a meeting on November 30, the board voted to permanently remove five more books for the first time.
mysouthlakenews.com
Southlake Featured Park: Bicentennial Park
The City of Southlake’s Park Division is proud of the gorgeous community parks that make up our community’s green spaces. No park represents our city’s commitment to world-class public spaces for personal enjoyment more than our first and largest community park—Bicentennial Park. Southlake residents and visitors...
Frisco ISD board votes to remove books from libraries for the first time following state lawmaker's requests
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District voted to permanently remove five titles from district shelves Wednesday evening after a state Republican lawmaker challenged 28 books to be reviewed within the district weeks ago. It was the first time the board had voted to remove...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD reassures parents after lockdown at Colleyville Heritage
Grapevine-Colleyville school administrators are trying to re-assure parents following Thursday’s lockdown at Colleyville Heritage High School. The building was locked down when police believed a man who ran from them had entered the school
Shorthorn
University looks to remodel bridges spanning Cooper Street
Amid the construction projects across campus, the university is planning a renewal and redesign of the north and south bridges over Cooper Street. John Hall, vice president for administration and economic development said the way both bridges were initially designed causes them to need maintenance. “It would be better to...
Arlington teen named 1 of 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place by Forbes
One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Allen ISD Board Passes Controversial Boundary Changes, School Closures
The Allen ISD school board voted Monday night to approve a proposal for attendance boundary changes that would close two elementary schools on the city's east side. Up against a state mandate to provide daylong kindergarten, budget troubles, overcrowding on the fast-growing west side and slowing enrollment on the east side, the district voted 6-1 to move east side children out of Anderson and Roundtree elementary schools and re-purpose the buildings.
Megachurch Gets Backlash For Selling $60 Tickets For Annual Christmas Program
Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano has faced scrutiny after a video showed a behind-the-scenes clip of its extravagant Christmas program. The church is charging up to $60 for tickets to the show. A viral TikTok posted on November 27, showed multiple performers drumming while suspected from the ceiling while the...
aisd.net
It Pays to Sub in Arlington ISD
Alyssa Gilmore was born to be a teacher. “My bedroom was set up as a classroom starting in kindergarten,” she said. “One side was a whiteboard, and one side was a chalkboard and my grandma gave me this old student desk. I had chalkboard paint on my wall, and I’d use that as a chalkboard. Teachers would give me their extra worksheets, and I’d go home and play with them. I’ve always loved it.”
dallasexpress.com
TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’
Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
Frisco to get $3 billion project The Mix at former Wade Park
This aerial rendering shows the mixed-experience community The Mix. (Rendering courtesy The Mix) A new 112-acre mixed-experience community called The Mix will center around a 9-acre park space in the area of Frisco previously known as Wade Park. Developers unveiled the plans and name of the $3 billion project on...
TxDOT starts construction on biggest project ever in Tarrant County
The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction on a $1.6 billion project to rebuild and expand several highways in southern Tarrant County. The project is TxDOT’s biggest ever in the county.
Fort Worth ISD claims they are overwhelmed with the number of sick students
Cook Children’s pediatricians, including the Urgent Care Centers, say so many parent are requesting doctor’s notes to submit for school absences that the Fort Worth ISD had to update parents and families of the District’s absentee policy.
Deadline soon for Tarrant County taxpayers to make half payments on property taxes
The deadline to make a half payment on property taxes in Tarrant County is Nov. 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The deadline is coming up for Tarrant County taxpayers to qualify for a half-payment option on property taxes, according to a news release. Tarrant County taxpayers can split their current-year property...
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
dmagazine.com
The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City
At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
peoplenewspapers.com
Competing Bankruptcy Plans Filed For Edgemere
One proposal involves selling the retirement community for $48.5 million. Debt holders of Edgemere have a bankruptcy plan that involves selling the luxury retirement community to a new owner. Court documents show an unnamed bidder offered $48.5 million for the community. In its April bankruptcy filing, Edgemere reported more than...
This Texas Spa Focuses On A Unique Kind Of Therapy
Have you ever tried this kind of therapy?
