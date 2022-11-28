Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
State Rejects Beverly Hills’ Housing Plan
Beverly Hills lacks an adequate plan to do its part in addressing California’s affordable housing crisis. That was the opinion of a Nov. 28 letter by the state’s Department for Housing and Community Development, or HCD, which for the second time rejected the city of Beverly Hills’ state-mandated housing element.
Mall’s rebirth is approved
Despite pleas from residents to vote against the amendments, new plans for an open-air, residential property-filled alternative to the current Westminster Mall have been approved. A vote of 5-0 by the Westminster City Council on Wednesday night granted permission to investors to begin officially working on what could be built...
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin
The city in May awarded a nearly $3 million contract to the owner of a motel that was named one of six nuisance motels due to high crime. Recent data shows the situation hasn’t improved. The post Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
Mayor-elect Bass to declare state of emergency over homeless crisis on Day 1
U.S. Rep. Karen bass, who will be sworn in as LA's first female mayor December 12 also sites principles by which she will govern. By Linh Tat This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Published in Los Angeles Daily News Nov. 17...
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
Community stunned over fire which destroys historic 1930's-era high school gym in Ventura County
There’s shock in a Ventura County community, after a weekend fire gutted a historic high school gym used by generations of people. The blaze was discovered just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Santa Paula High School’s Bryden Gymnasium. Flames were tearing through the 1930’s era building by the time the first firefighters reached the scene.
Los Angeles dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
I Was Living In My Car On Thanksgiving. Then I Met A Food Kitchen Volunteer Who Changed My Life.
"I didn’t know how hard it would be to start over on my own with little money, no support, and a paralyzing case of post-traumatic stress disorder."
Victim Located in Parking Structure Stabbed in Head
Ventura, CA: Ventura Police Department officers responded to a call of a stabbing victim on the first level of the downtown parking structure located on the 500 block of Santa Clara Street in the city of Ventura Friday, Dec. 2, around 2:14 a.m. The victim told 911 operators that he...
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
Coroner releases autopsy findings in murder of Simi Valley mother
Rachel Castillo, a Simi Valley mother of two, was reported missing after her sister found a bloody scene at their home. Castillo's remains were later found in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action
“We just kept thinking, we have to keep doing things in his name,” said Haley Steinhauser, Cooper’s mother. “This felt like the right way to do that.” The post Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action appeared first on Long Beach Post.
