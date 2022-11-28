Read full article on original website
Understanding ETFs: Deep Dive Into How They Work, And How Investors Can Evaluate ETFs
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have been available to investors since 1993 with the launch of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. From that first product to today, ETFs have gone from being a tool that institutional investors would use to maintain market exposure, to an indispensable tool for institutional and retail investors, not to mention active traders and options markets.
Interesting CGNX Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options become available this week, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Brokers Suggest Investing in Walmart (WMT): Read This Before Placing a Bet
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
AXS Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.72), with the stock changing hands as low as $56.93 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Gold ETFs Shining on Bullion's Biggest Monthly Gain in 2 Years
After dismal trading for most of this year, gold regained its sheen last month, buoyed by signs of cooling inflation and the Fed’s dovish comments. The yellow metal rose more than 8%, marking the biggest monthly gain since July 2020 and the first monthly gain since March. As such,...
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Social Security Schedule: When...
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
WestRock (WRK) Acquires Grupo Gondi, Expands in Latin America
WestRock Company WRK announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 67.7% stake in Grupo Gondi for $970 million, plus the assumption of the latter’s debt. The acquisition will enhance WRK’s geographic and end market diversification and help it grow in the promising Latin American containerboard, paperboard and consumer and corrugated packaging markets. It will be immediately accretive to the company’s earnings.
New York Community Bancorp Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 12/6/22, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3984, payable on 12/17/22. As a percentage of NYCB.PRA's recent share price of $24.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of NYCB.PRA to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB.PRA shares open for trading on 12/6/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.62%, which compares to an average yield of 6.02% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRA shares, versus NYCB:
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
What Makes Asure Software Inc (ASUR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
U.S. Treasury's Yellen 'practiced and practiced' her signature for U.S. bills
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "practiced and practiced" writing the signature that will soon adorn U.S. dollars in order to avoid the illegible scrawls of her predecessors Tim Geithner and Jack Lew. "I knew this was something you could really screw up...
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Cisco Systems (CSCO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this seller of routers, switches, software and services have returned +14% over the...
CORT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.74, changing hands as low as $24.64 per share. Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CORT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.80, changing hands as high as $13.03 per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Booming Legal Cannabis Market Has Plenty of Upside
The U.S. marijuana industry is booming as states all across the country continue to legalize medical and recreational cannabis. U.S. marijuana sales are reportedly set to jump over 20% to $33 billion in 2022, which is up from just $9 billion five years ago and $3 billion in 2015. Legal...
Why Is Dish (DISH) Up 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Dish Network (DISH). Shares have added about 13.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Dish due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
