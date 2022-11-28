ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

Elko Daily Free Press

Baby dies after alleged shaking incident in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 2-month-old baby who suffered head trauma last week after being shaken by the mother’s boyfriend, according to court records, has died. Logan Danial Penner, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after the Nov. 25 incident. With news of the infant’s death, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge should be amended.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Courthouse News Service

Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry

(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Non-Resident Elk and Deer tags go up for sale in Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a busy morning at the Fish and Game office in Jerome, as hunters waited in line for non-resident elk and deer tags. People from other states, such as California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington... to name a few, showed up in droves to purchase a hunting license and an elk or deer tag.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

RSV surge is putting capacity constraints on local hospitals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The United States is seeing a spike of respiratory virus activity, due to the so-called “tripledemic” of COVID, flu and RSV. Here in the Magic Valley one is causing more concern than the others. If you hear someone coughing or sneezing be forewarned,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

FDA considering change to screening process for blood donation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This holiday season, the American Red Cross is asking people to give the gift of life, by donating blood, to help maintain blood levels that have finally rebounded after being at crisis levels throughout the pandemic. “We need to be able to keep that...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Highest-paying business jobs in Twin Falls

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Twin Falls, ID using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

local drug bust leads to the seizure of cash, drugs, and weapons

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday morning, the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force issued a search warrant at a home believed to be selling drugs to local residents, including children. Law enforcement seized $13,000, firearms, a pound of marijuana and concentrated THC vape pens. The Task Force also seized cocaine,...
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls

A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Annual St. Nicholas festival to take place Saturday in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Business Association and the Kimberly School District is teaming up to hold it’s 16th annual St. Nicholas festival Saturday night. What began as a small event at Windsor’s Nursery, has now transformed into a community event with hundreds of people attending.
KIMBERLY, ID

