Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Baby dies after alleged shaking incident in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 2-month-old baby who suffered head trauma last week after being shaken by the mother’s boyfriend, according to court records, has died. Logan Danial Penner, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after the Nov. 25 incident. With news of the infant’s death, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge should be amended.
Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
kmvt
Non-Resident Elk and Deer tags go up for sale in Idaho
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a busy morning at the Fish and Game office in Jerome, as hunters waited in line for non-resident elk and deer tags. People from other states, such as California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington... to name a few, showed up in droves to purchase a hunting license and an elk or deer tag.
kmvt
Airport and SkyWest asking for city and county approval for new contract
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Regional Airport and SkyWest Airlines are up for a new contract for 2023. There are some pros and cons to the new contract with SkyWest airlines. For one, the revenue agreement on the 2022 contract has been cut in half, looking...
kmvt
RSV surge is putting capacity constraints on local hospitals
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The United States is seeing a spike of respiratory virus activity, due to the so-called “tripledemic” of COVID, flu and RSV. Here in the Magic Valley one is causing more concern than the others. If you hear someone coughing or sneezing be forewarned,...
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
kmvt
FDA considering change to screening process for blood donation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This holiday season, the American Red Cross is asking people to give the gift of life, by donating blood, to help maintain blood levels that have finally rebounded after being at crisis levels throughout the pandemic. “We need to be able to keep that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Highest-paying business jobs in Twin Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Twin Falls, ID using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kmvt
local drug bust leads to the seizure of cash, drugs, and weapons
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday morning, the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force issued a search warrant at a home believed to be selling drugs to local residents, including children. Law enforcement seized $13,000, firearms, a pound of marijuana and concentrated THC vape pens. The Task Force also seized cocaine,...
Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls
A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
Seasonal road closures take effect Dec. 1
Seasonal road closures go into effect Thursday on all districts of the Sawtooth National Forest and remain in effect through April 30, 2023. The post Seasonal road closures take effect Dec. 1 appeared first on Local News 8.
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
kmvt
Orton Botanical Garden offers “Christmas in the Garden” light display
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Christmas lights at Orton Botanical Gardens in Twin Falls are shining bright, just in time for the holiday season. They originally started with a few lights, but people liked them so much they ended up lighting up the entire garden. As of today,...
kmvt
Annual St. Nicholas festival to take place Saturday in Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Business Association and the Kimberly School District is teaming up to hold it’s 16th annual St. Nicholas festival Saturday night. What began as a small event at Windsor’s Nursery, has now transformed into a community event with hundreds of people attending.
Comments / 0