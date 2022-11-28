Letting go of hope, life's secret spoiler. Hope seems like a good thing, but it plants seeds of discontent. Hope has a dark side we often ignore. Hope, it seems, is generally regarded as salutary, as a boon, a blessing. I, however, am not such a fan. I won’t be waving any pom-pons or shouting any cheers on the sidelines for this sunny trickster. I am, in fact, trying to rid myself of hope.

