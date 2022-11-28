ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware LIVE News

Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It's going to be a busy few days here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, and throughout the region, as a wide selection of Christmas-themed events are scheduled in pretty much every town and city in the area. There's certainly no shortage of things to see and do during this...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Hale Byrnes House to unveil painting of witness tree

  The Hale Brynes House this weekend will unveil a painting featuring an American sycamore tree under which George Washington once held a council of war with the Marquis de Lafayette. The Newark nonprofit commissioned the painting because the 300-plus-year-old witness tree — called that because it was alive during a historical moment — may soon die or be removed. ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Make Plans for Holiday Events This Weekend!

If I was super-determined, I suppose I could find someone who’s a certified “Grinch” during the winter holiday season. Alas, I haven’t encountered anyone yet. Here in Lewes, where we live, the town and most of the stores put their brightly colored decorations up two weeks ago, and our restaurants and cultural attractions are brimming with people in good spirits.
LEWES, DE
thewcpress.com

Live! From Market Street

It’s not a circus without a great ringleader. It’s not a party without a great host. It’s not a night at the club without the right DJ. And it’s just not the annual West Chester Christmas Parade, back from a two-year hiatus—without perennial co-host and emcee, Adam Joseph. You may know him from television, where’s he’s been meteorologist at 6ABC for 17 years. You may know him for his Martha Stewart-like Instagram account (except more handsome), full of home décor, gardening tips, next-level baked goods, and beautiful family. Karl, Hannah, and Jacob know him as husband and father.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Cape Gazette

State homeless population increasing

A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
DELAWARE STATE
mainlinetoday.com

Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc

On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’

When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership.  The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
hwy.co

Add Brandywine River Tubing to Your Bucket List

Floating on a tube down a river can be a relaxing way to spend the day with your friends and family. However, you can’t just hop on one and float down any river you see. If you’re in the northeast, Brandywine River tubing, DE is one of the most scenic rivers in the area. It’s a great opportunity to connect with loved ones and nature simultaneously.
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmtoday.com

Best Takeout Spots in Wilmington, DE!

Sometimes you want to enjoy restaurant-style food in the comfort of your own home. Here are our favorite spots in Wilmington to enjoy some takeout!. Southeast Kitchen – This popular spot brings you meals inspired by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and more! They serve seafood, pork, beef, or chicken to your desired spice level!
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Sneak Peek: Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar

  In downtown Wilmington, dining options are abundant, from Le Cavalier to La Fia and The Quoin. But if residents and workers near the Brandywine River crave a variety of culinary choices, they have to schlep for their meals. No longer. On Thursday, Dec. 1, The Chancery Market Food Hall &  Bar will open at 1313 N. Market Street, which longtime ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

