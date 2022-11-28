It’s not a circus without a great ringleader. It’s not a party without a great host. It’s not a night at the club without the right DJ. And it’s just not the annual West Chester Christmas Parade, back from a two-year hiatus—without perennial co-host and emcee, Adam Joseph. You may know him from television, where’s he’s been meteorologist at 6ABC for 17 years. You may know him for his Martha Stewart-like Instagram account (except more handsome), full of home décor, gardening tips, next-level baked goods, and beautiful family. Karl, Hannah, and Jacob know him as husband and father.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO