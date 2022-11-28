More Than 100 Fishermen Trapped on Ice Chunk in Minnesota Lake

Erik Sampers/Getty

Rescue efforts are currently underway for more than 100 people who found themselves trapped atop a floating ice chunk on a Minnesota lake Monday. The ice broke while the group was ice fishing on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County. “If you are on the ice and need to evacuate, head towards JR’s Corner. There is a temporary ice bridge to get across the open water,” wrote the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “Everyone is walking across our bridge,” updated JR’s Corner Access on Facebook, sharing a photo of the wooden ice bridge at the southeast corner of the lake. Northwoods Fish Houses LLC, a company that operates on the water, estimated that some 200 people were on the iceberg when it broke away, according to the Daily Mail .

https://www.facebook.com/redlakeaccess/photos/p.5890688707648989/5890688707648989/?type=3

Read it at ABC WDIO