ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

More Than 100 Fishermen Trapped on Ice Chunk in Minnesota Lake

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32G4ie_0jQGLTcu00
Erik Sampers/Getty

Rescue efforts are currently underway for more than 100 people who found themselves trapped atop a floating ice chunk on a Minnesota lake Monday. The ice broke while the group was ice fishing on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County. “If you are on the ice and need to evacuate, head towards JR’s Corner. There is a temporary ice bridge to get across the open water,” wrote the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “Everyone is walking across our bridge,” updated JR’s Corner Access on Facebook, sharing a photo of the wooden ice bridge at the southeast corner of the lake. Northwoods Fish Houses LLC, a company that operates on the water, estimated that some 200 people were on the iceberg when it broke away, according to the Daily Mail .

https://www.facebook.com/redlakeaccess/photos/p.5890688707648989/5890688707648989/?type=3

Read it at ABC WDIO

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 200 anglers rescued after large ice chunk breaks free on Upper Red Lake

UPPER RED LAKE, Minn. -- The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says about 200 anglers were stranded on Upper Red Lake after a large ice chunk broke free Monday.The sheriff's office said the group was stranded by about 30 yards of open water. A temporary ice bridge was set up at JR's Corner Access to help anglers get across the open water.Adam Studnisky, president of JR's Corner Access, says the ice began shifting at around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He says he and other people from nearby resorts were able to use their ATVs to get out on the ice and alert...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
35K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy