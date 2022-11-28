ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Pusha T Finally Speaks Out Against Longtime Collaborator Kanye West

By Adam Manno
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClxzR_0jQGLSkB00
Johnny Nunez/Getty

Rapper Pusha T is finally speaking out against the recent antics of longtime collaborator and mentor Kanye West. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Monday, Pusha, real name Terrence Thornton, defended his creative partnership with the controversial musician. “Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me,” Pusha said. “He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.” But West's recent string of antisemitic comments and his hobnobbing with far-right figures have put Pusha in a difficult position. "It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” said the Bronx-born rapper. “As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.” West signed Pusha to his label GOOD Music back in 2010. In 2015, West appointed Pusha as the head of the imprint, which was distributed by Universal’s Def Jam until last year. West also produced much of Pusha's latest album, It’s Almost Dry. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May.

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho

It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Complex

Vivica A. Fox Rips Kanye West for Using Her in Campaign Video

Vivica A. Fox is calling out Kanye West for including a clip of her in the rapper’s latest campaign video. In the video, which Ye posted to Twitter earlier this week, Vivica can be heard criticizing West. “Yo, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean that with everything inside of...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
36K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy