Prepare for power outages, travel safety, snorkels in upcoming storm cycle

UTAH — As the calendar moves closer to December, mother nature appears to be sending some much-needed help to ski resorts in Utah with close to a foot or more of snow likely. The storm is expected to reach Utah on Monday afternoon. This will be the first of three storms potentially on the horizon for the west, according to Powderchasers .

It’s time to pray to Ullr, do a dance, draw snowflakes, or whatever tradition you have for snowfall so we can all break out the powder skis and powder boards. Deer Valley Resort is preparing to open on Tuesday; the fresh snow would be a welcome addition to what already would be a day of celebration.

Park City Mountain Resort has already opened 109 trails amounting to 2,350 acres of skiable terrain, with even hike-to-access areas such as Jupiter Peak open.

For the Salt Lake Valley, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) calls for up to 4 inches of snow accumulation, while the valley’s foothills could see as much as 8 inches. NWS currently has roadway impacts at a moderate risk level.

The second storm is expected to arrive on Thursday and last through Friday, with the potential for heavy wind gusts. Rocky Mountian Power is already preparing for possible power outages due to the storm. Crews are in place and ready should a situation call for restoration efforts. Power outages can be reported to Customer Care at 877-508-5088 or via the Rocky Mountain Power app or text OUT to 759677. More information on outages can be found on the rocky mountain power website .

