ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Prepare for power outages, travel safety, snorkels in upcoming storm cycle

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fn1lQ_0jQGLP6000

UTAH — As the calendar moves closer to December, mother nature appears to be sending some much-needed help to ski resorts in Utah with close to a foot or more of snow likely. The storm is expected to reach Utah on Monday afternoon. This will be the first of three storms potentially on the horizon for the west, according to Powderchasers .

It’s time to pray to Ullr, do a dance, draw snowflakes, or whatever tradition you have for snowfall so we can all break out the powder skis and powder boards. Deer Valley Resort is preparing to open on Tuesday; the fresh snow would be a welcome addition to what already would be a day of celebration.

Park City Mountain Resort has already opened 109 trails amounting to 2,350 acres of skiable terrain, with even hike-to-access areas such as Jupiter Peak open.

For the Salt Lake Valley, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) calls for up to 4 inches of snow accumulation, while the valley’s foothills could see as much as 8 inches. NWS currently has roadway impacts at a moderate risk level.

The second storm is expected to arrive on Thursday and last through Friday, with the potential for heavy wind gusts. Rocky Mountian Power is already preparing for possible power outages due to the storm. Crews are in place and ready should a situation call for restoration efforts. Power outages can be reported to Customer Care at 877-508-5088 or via the Rocky Mountain Power app or text OUT to 759677. More information on outages can be found on the rocky mountain power website .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
midutahradio.com

Several Counties Under Winter Storm Watch

(St. George, UT) – Upwards of a foot of snow could be coming to Utah’s southern mountains today and tomorrow. Several countries, including Beaver, Iron and Kane are under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service. The watch is set to start tonight and run through Friday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect for Cedar City, where wind gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Upcoming winter storms could cause power outages across the Wasatch Front

As two storms move into the Wasatch Front, Rocky Mountain Power is reminding its customers to prepare for outages and stay safe. The potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the storms could cause weather-related outages across Utah and southern Idaho. In anticipation of this, Rocky Mountain Power has crews ready to respond and restore service as quickly as possible. They say customers can help by reporting any power outages they experience, which assists crews in pinpointing the cause and helps restoration efforts.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Frigid Temperatures Remain over Northern Utah Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scattered snow showers remain over parts of Utah Tuesday morning with lake effect snow being the main focus. Any lake effect snow showers will diminish through late morning and mostly clear skies will take over. The arctic airmass moving over the region from...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Winter Storm to impact Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

140 crashes reported by Utah Highway Patrol during snowstorm

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was at a standstill on some roads across the Wasatch Front during a snowstorm on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol reported responding to approximately 140 crashes from the time snow began until 9 p.m. UDOT was also out assisting motorists and plowing the road...
UTAH STATE
milehighcre.com

Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City

Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season

Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help. According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah’s Morgan County near Durst Mountain. “The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
UTAH STATE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy