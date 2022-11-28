The 12 best Lululemon Cyber Monday deals, including its most popular leggings for up to 50% off

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Lululemon/Insider

Lululemon has slashed prices for Cyber Monday 2022 on some of their hottest-ticket items, like the Align cropped top and All Powered Up Bra.

Lululeon is famous for high-quality yet high-priced athletic gear, so this Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to save up to 50% off.

There are great deals in yoga-ready clothing for both women and men. But you can also pick up accessories that make great gifts — like backpacks, caps, and yoga mats.

We've tested and loved a lot of the brands' staple items — from sports bras to leggings to cozy athleisure. And don't miss out on the big sales from other clothing brands this Cyber Monday .

Don't wait, because these Cyber Monday deals won't stick around for long.

Best lululemon deals for women

Best lululemon deals for men