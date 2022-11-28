ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

 

Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Schools in Green Bay, De Pere are Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you these acts of kindness that are encouraging and Making A Difference. Here is a follow up on a Making A Difference commentary I did right before Veterans Day where I shared that over 450 cards were created for veterans by students from the Green Bay school district. Here are a few photos of veterans receiving their cards.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits hope donations pick up on Giving Tuesday

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Giving Tuesday is an important fundraising day for nonprofits all around northeast Wisconsin, and this year might be even more important than usual. Some northeast Wisconsin nonprofits report fewer donations in 2022 than in previous years, saying inflation has pinched donors’ pockets, giving them...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh Fire Department's food, toy drive returns for 24th year

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The season of giving has now made its way to Oshkosh. "It feels really good like giving back to the community," Oshkosh Resident Carly Valdez said. Valdez is one of several parents who participated in the fire department's annual food and toy drive. He said it's not his first time doing it, and it won't be his last. The Oshkosh Fire Department depends on that kind of commitment.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate the holiday season with A Very Neenah Christmas

NEENAH (WLUK) – The holiday season has made it’s way to northeast Wisconsin. A Very Neenah Christmas kicks-off tomorrow night in Downtown Neenah. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Future Neenah to find out what people can enjoy in the Fox Valley Friday night. A Very Neenah...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police ready to support community with 'Police Lights of Christmas'

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is ready to enter into its seventh season of "Police Lights of Christmas." The effort provides backpacks full of donated hats, socks, gloves, toiletries and snacks to those in need. Officers are also given gift cards to hand out to those in need while they're on patrol this holiday season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh encourages discovery, curiosity with new branding effort

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh is no longer encouraging people to just "visit" the lake city; it's looking for people to "discover" all it has to offer. The Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its new branding Tuesday, transitioning from "Visit Oshkosh" to "Discover Oshkosh." The bureau's executive director, Amy Albright,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

New Appleton business offers self-care stocking stuffers

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new small business is now open in the Fox Valley. Nana's Apothecary is a self-care and mercantile shop at 1117 N Badger Ave in Appleton, WI. The shop has a number of items that the owners say would make great stocking stuffers for males or females.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay announces new downtown art event

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Art is returning to the streets of downtown Green Bay. Green Bay Inc. announced Artfest, a new art and culture event, set for the weekend of July 28 - 30. “Art is an important part of a vibrant downtown,” said Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “Artfest Green Bay will allow our organization to continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown and the business community will embrace the opportunity to host this event.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wpr.org

New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy

A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

That's a wrap on November's motley temperatures

(WLUK) -- It's hard to imagine a much different end to November's weather, as compared to how we started it. The final day of November brought a biting reminder that the coldest months of year are nearly upon us. A few flurries whipped in winds of over 40 miles per...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Grand Chute selects new fire chief

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute has selected its new fire chief. The Commission unanimously selected Chief Steven Denzien, who is currently serving as a fire chief in Two Rivers. Denzien will take over the role from interim fire chief, Len Vander Wyst, on Jan. 3, 2023. The Commission began...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

