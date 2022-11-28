Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Schools in Green Bay, De Pere are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you these acts of kindness that are encouraging and Making A Difference. Here is a follow up on a Making A Difference commentary I did right before Veterans Day where I shared that over 450 cards were created for veterans by students from the Green Bay school district. Here are a few photos of veterans receiving their cards.
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits hope donations pick up on Giving Tuesday
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Giving Tuesday is an important fundraising day for nonprofits all around northeast Wisconsin, and this year might be even more important than usual. Some northeast Wisconsin nonprofits report fewer donations in 2022 than in previous years, saying inflation has pinched donors’ pockets, giving them...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Fire Department's food, toy drive returns for 24th year
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The season of giving has now made its way to Oshkosh. "It feels really good like giving back to the community," Oshkosh Resident Carly Valdez said. Valdez is one of several parents who participated in the fire department's annual food and toy drive. He said it's not his first time doing it, and it won't be his last. The Oshkosh Fire Department depends on that kind of commitment.
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the holiday season with A Very Neenah Christmas
NEENAH (WLUK) – The holiday season has made it’s way to northeast Wisconsin. A Very Neenah Christmas kicks-off tomorrow night in Downtown Neenah. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Future Neenah to find out what people can enjoy in the Fox Valley Friday night. A Very Neenah...
Fox11online.com
Watch auction brings in over $144,000 for Green Bay foundation, student scholarships
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Once upon a time, a 4-year-old Green Bay boy put on his first watch, beginning his collection. And even after his tragic death at the age of 15, Brian LaViolette's love for watches is making a difference. The Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation hosted its Once...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police ready to support community with 'Police Lights of Christmas'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is ready to enter into its seventh season of "Police Lights of Christmas." The effort provides backpacks full of donated hats, socks, gloves, toiletries and snacks to those in need. Officers are also given gift cards to hand out to those in need while they're on patrol this holiday season.
CBS 58
3rd grader asks for help to donate a toy to every kid at Children's Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You have a new way to help bring Christmas cheer to kids being treated at Children's Wisconsin this holiday season. An 8-year-old girl is asking for your help to collect 450 gifts so every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin can have a gift for the holidays.
Fox11online.com
Baird Creek's foundation to fundraise for snow making equipment at Triangle Sports Area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tubing, snowboarding and skiing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting enough snowfall to hit the hills. However, next year, Green Bay is hoping you won't have to wait for Mother Nature to do her thing. For the past few winters, the city hasn't had much luck opening Triangle...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
Fox11online.com
Appleton house fire is the city's first red bulb of the holiday season
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The improper disposal of smoking materials led to Appleton Fire's first red bulb of the Christmas season. Shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to a home in the 700 block of W. Harris Street for a fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw a resident on...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh encourages discovery, curiosity with new branding effort
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh is no longer encouraging people to just "visit" the lake city; it's looking for people to "discover" all it has to offer. The Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its new branding Tuesday, transitioning from "Visit Oshkosh" to "Discover Oshkosh." The bureau's executive director, Amy Albright,...
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
Fox11online.com
East-side fire becomes first residential fire of holiday season in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wreaths outside of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department buildings will now have a red bulb to signify the first home fire of this holiday season. The department was dispatched to a fire on the city's east side at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police arrived on...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Fox11online.com
New Appleton business offers self-care stocking stuffers
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new small business is now open in the Fox Valley. Nana's Apothecary is a self-care and mercantile shop at 1117 N Badger Ave in Appleton, WI. The shop has a number of items that the owners say would make great stocking stuffers for males or females.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay announces new downtown art event
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Art is returning to the streets of downtown Green Bay. Green Bay Inc. announced Artfest, a new art and culture event, set for the weekend of July 28 - 30. “Art is an important part of a vibrant downtown,” said Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “Artfest Green Bay will allow our organization to continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown and the business community will embrace the opportunity to host this event.”
wpr.org
New Fox Valley manufacturing facility will focus on renewable energy
A technology company is expanding its footprint in the Fox Valley by building a new 385,000-square-foot facility with a focus on renewable energy. Excellerate, a division of the Menasha-based Faith Technologies Inc., recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Little Chute. The project aims to create 200 jobs,...
Fox11online.com
That's a wrap on November's motley temperatures
(WLUK) -- It's hard to imagine a much different end to November's weather, as compared to how we started it. The final day of November brought a biting reminder that the coldest months of year are nearly upon us. A few flurries whipped in winds of over 40 miles per...
Fox11online.com
Grand Chute selects new fire chief
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute has selected its new fire chief. The Commission unanimously selected Chief Steven Denzien, who is currently serving as a fire chief in Two Rivers. Denzien will take over the role from interim fire chief, Len Vander Wyst, on Jan. 3, 2023. The Commission began...
