Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins
One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.
NebraskaTV
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly January shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen has been sentenced to three years probation. Buffalo County District Court records say Joshua Morris, 19, pleaded no contest to a marijuana charge. Other counts were dropped in exchange. The charges stem from a January shooting that killed 31-year-old Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
Man resentenced to 96 years in prison after 1st conviction reversed
A man whose 144-year sentence was reversed after an appeal was resentenced to 96 years in prison, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.
Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez
The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old has long criminal record
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley
One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
Young woman dies after shooting in Greeley, police say
If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.
KKTV
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of sex assault, kidnapping and burglary tied to a disturbing act that was carried out in Colorado in 2016. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reporting 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia faces 88 to 112 years to life in prison for the violent crime. The DA’s Office shared details on the case with the public through a news release on Tuesday.
mahoningmatters.com
Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say
A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
Westminster hoarder cited again for nuisance property
A Westminster man feared by his neighbors has been cited yet again for the hoarding conditions at his home.
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
Greeley police search for suspect in deadly shooting
Police in Greeley are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Officers rushed to a property in the 11000 block of Highway 34 at 10 p.m. Nov. 26 on reports that a man had been shot.As officers were on their way, another caller stated that their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was dropped off by a vehicle that drove away. The victim died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Julieanne Degraff, 20. Degraff was last seen speeding away in a white 1990s single-cab Ford pickup and should be considered armed and dangerous.No additional information will be released today. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner.Police urge anyone who sees Degraff to not approach her and immediately call 911. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676
11 missing children found following operation by Aurora police, US Marshals
Eleven endangered and missing children were located following a dedicated missing child operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service in Colorado — the first of its kind in the state.
Suspect wanted in fatal Greeley shooting
GREELEY, Colo. — Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Greeley Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 11000-block of Highway 34. As police were going to the scene, they got another call from someone saying their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital.
Daily Record
22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy acted in self-defense, committed no crime, grand jury finds
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. The Fifth Judicial District’s grand jury on Wednesday...
Man wanted for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder in Longmont
Police in Longmont need your help to find a man wanted for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.
5 Aurora officers involved in shooting, suspects still on the run
Five Aurora police officers were involved in a shooting after following a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run.
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
