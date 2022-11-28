Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Jackson toy store making a difference at no cost
Everything is donated from the community and ready to go into one of the store's shopping bags.
Helping out 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' through community auction
For 10 years, a guy they call 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' has been using a hand loom to knit gorgeous creations, but recently, someone canceled on one of his orders.
WILX-TV
Homeless shelters see an increase in homelessness
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This time of year, the homeless are in dire need to get off the streets and into shelters. Relief from the pandemic coming to an end and access to affordable housing for individuals and families has become increasingly difficult. The number of homeless people has increased...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson looking to address homelessness
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson leaders are looking into a new use for an old school. As the weather gets colder in Mid-Michigan, having a warm place to stay is a concern for people without reliable housing. Now, the city of Jackson said it’s looking into turning a vacant school building into a shelter for the city’s homeless population.
q106fm.com
Empty the Shelters event underway
LANSING, MI — A mid-Michigan animal shelter is participating in the annual Empty the Shelters pet adoption event. The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter in Mason is offering pet adoption specials Dec. 1 – 10. During the nationwide event, Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) helps sponsor reduced adoption...
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More
It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
WILX-TV
Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 800 Michigan kids and their families can stroll through the zoo enjoying the wonderland of lights, having s’mores, hot cocoa, family photos, pictures with Santa, and collecting toys and activities to do at home as a family through A Kid Again’s holiday toy giveaway.
WILX-TV
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
lansingcitypulse.com
Bishop David W. Maxwell dead at 66
THURSDAY, Dec, 1 — Bishop David W. Maxwell, the former director of the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives in the city of Lansing, has died. He was 66. Maxwell came into the mayoral administration of Virg Bernero in January 2005. The office was created in response to President George W. Bush’s push to create more connections between faith communities and government to address social needs in the community.
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
Insurance agency employees offer free winter gear for people in need
An insurance agency on South Main Street in Eaton Rapids is making sure residents of Eaton County have the necessities they need to get through the winter months.
Residents of Marvin Gardens living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People at a Lansing apartment complex say they’ve had enough. Their homes are infested with roaches and the entire complex is a mess. People at Marvin Gardens in Lansing say they are living in conditions that no one should, with bugs climbing out of refrigerators and cabinets, no locks on any […]
MSU Surplus Store to host final upcycle of semester, teases spring events to come
This Friday, Spartan Upcycle will host its final event of the semester. Students are invited to create winter wreaths out of reclaimed materials at the MSU Surplus Store.Organizers will collect "discarded books, paper, metal, fabric and objects found in nature" from the surplus store and provide supplies for students to create wreaths "embellished with ribbon, yarn, glitter, paint" and much more.Surplus Store education coordinator Katie Deska is an organizer of Friday's event. She said they "want to do something for students that makes them feel they can get a chance to relax a little bit and wind down."In that spirit,...
What's the policy of renting in Lansing?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
Former director of Lansing Diocese St. Francis Retreat Center facing charges
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Criminal charges have been filed against a 70-year-old priest accused of bilking several priests out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday announced criminal charges have been filed against Father David Rosenberg, former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center, for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests. Rosenberg, of Dewitt, was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Nikki Maneval in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that he is prohibited from acting as a fiduciary...
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Trauma’ — personal and professional — lead Siemon to an early out
Carol Siemon told voters in Ingham County in 2016 that she wanted to bring a new way of seeking justice through prosecution. They rewarded her with a four-year term as Ingham County prosecutor, and in doing so made her the first woman elected to the post. She was reelected in 2020.
Ann Arbor resident breaks leg hanging holiday lights
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor resident suffered a broken leg Wednesday night while hanging holiday lights, prompting a call to the fire department. Emergency crews were called Wednesday, Nov. 30, to an apartment in the 1500 block of White Street for a reported traumatic injury, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
WLNS
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
thesuntimesnews.com
Zingerman's Cornman Farms is thinking about its future
Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is exploring two options to address the fact that it has outgrown the seasonal tent it uses for its weddings and events. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Tabitha Mason, Managing Partner at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, to ask about the potential plans. “After nine great...
Comments / 0