ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Homeless shelters see an increase in homelessness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This time of year, the homeless are in dire need to get off the streets and into shelters. Relief from the pandemic coming to an end and access to affordable housing for individuals and families has become increasingly difficult. The number of homeless people has increased...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson looking to address homelessness

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson leaders are looking into a new use for an old school. As the weather gets colder in Mid-Michigan, having a warm place to stay is a concern for people without reliable housing. Now, the city of Jackson said it’s looking into turning a vacant school building into a shelter for the city’s homeless population.
JACKSON, MI
q106fm.com

Empty the Shelters event underway

LANSING, MI — A mid-Michigan animal shelter is participating in the annual Empty the Shelters pet adoption event. The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter in Mason is offering pet adoption specials Dec. 1 – 10. During the nationwide event, Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) helps sponsor reduced adoption...
MASON, MI
99.1 WFMK

What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More

It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Bishop David W. Maxwell dead at 66

THURSDAY, Dec, 1 — Bishop David W. Maxwell, the former director of the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives in the city of Lansing, has died. He was 66. Maxwell came into the mayoral administration of Virg Bernero in January 2005. The office was created in response to President George W. Bush’s push to create more connections between faith communities and government to address social needs in the community.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Residents of Marvin Gardens living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People at a Lansing apartment complex say they’ve had enough. Their homes are infested with roaches and the entire complex is a mess. People at Marvin Gardens in Lansing say they are living in conditions that no one should, with bugs climbing out of refrigerators and cabinets, no locks on any […]
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU Surplus Store to host final upcycle of semester, teases spring events to come

This Friday, Spartan Upcycle will host its final event of the semester. Students are invited to create winter wreaths out of reclaimed materials at the MSU Surplus Store.Organizers will collect "discarded books, paper, metal, fabric and objects found in nature" from the surplus store and provide supplies for students to create wreaths "embellished with ribbon, yarn, glitter, paint" and much more.Surplus Store education coordinator Katie Deska is an organizer of Friday's event. She said they "want to do something for students that makes them feel they can get a chance to relax a little bit and wind down."In that spirit,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

What's the policy of renting in Lansing?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Former director of Lansing Diocese St. Francis Retreat Center facing charges

LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Criminal charges have been filed against a 70-year-old priest accused of bilking several priests out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday announced criminal charges have been filed against Father David Rosenberg, former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center, for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests. Rosenberg, of Dewitt, was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Nikki Maneval in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that he is prohibited from acting as a fiduciary...
DEWITT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor resident breaks leg hanging holiday lights

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor resident suffered a broken leg Wednesday night while hanging holiday lights, prompting a call to the fire department. Emergency crews were called Wednesday, Nov. 30, to an apartment in the 1500 block of White Street for a reported traumatic injury, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Zingerman's Cornman Farms is thinking about its future

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is exploring two options to address the fact that it has outgrown the seasonal tent it uses for its weddings and events. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Tabitha Mason, Managing Partner at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, to ask about the potential plans. “After nine great...
DEXTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy