This Friday, Spartan Upcycle will host its final event of the semester. Students are invited to create winter wreaths out of reclaimed materials at the MSU Surplus Store.Organizers will collect "discarded books, paper, metal, fabric and objects found in nature" from the surplus store and provide supplies for students to create wreaths "embellished with ribbon, yarn, glitter, paint" and much more.Surplus Store education coordinator Katie Deska is an organizer of Friday's event. She said they "want to do something for students that makes them feel they can get a chance to relax a little bit and wind down."In that spirit,...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO