Fox11online.com
Grand Chute selects new fire chief
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute has selected its new fire chief. The Commission unanimously selected Chief Steven Denzien, who is currently serving as a fire chief in Two Rivers. Denzien will take over the role from interim fire chief, Len Vander Wyst, on Jan. 3, 2023. The Commission began...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police Department disciplinary case heads to Wisconsin Supreme Court
MADISON (WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 12 on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective, the court announced Wednesday. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual assault cases he was not working on, then used his girlfriend’s phone to provide the details to someone outside the department. The department disciplined him, but the police union appealed, based on the notification provided and due process issues. An arbiter ruled in the department’s favor, as did the circuit court, as did the appeals court.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police ready to support community with 'Police Lights of Christmas'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is ready to enter into its seventh season of "Police Lights of Christmas." The effort provides backpacks full of donated hats, socks, gloves, toiletries and snacks to those in need. Officers are also given gift cards to hand out to those in need while they're on patrol this holiday season.
Fox11online.com
Woman dead, suspect in custody after Marinette apartment shooting
MARINETTE (WLUK) -- A woman is dead after allegedly getting shot by a man in a Marinette apartment building Thursday. Marinette police reported a large police presence early Thursday evening in the 1500 block of Main Street and confirmed later in the night that it was due to a shooting at the Trolley Station Terrace Apartments building.
Fox11online.com
Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of killing 2 relatives
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at a residence on Clement Street. Gerson Alvarez-Franco and Jaime Lemus, both relatives of Lemus-Franco, were shot and killed. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Fox11online.com
10 charged in 'historic' distribution ring of meth and fentanyl in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Ten people have been charged in what the Fond du Lac County district attorney calls a "historic distribution" of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Authorities say three of the 10 charged are still on the run. Fond du Lac County authorities held a news conference Thursday. The...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Fire Department's food, toy drive returns for 24th year
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The season of giving has now made its way to Oshkosh. "It feels really good like giving back to the community," Oshkosh Resident Carly Valdez said. Valdez is one of several parents who participated in the fire department's annual food and toy drive. He said it's not his first time doing it, and it won't be his last. The Oshkosh Fire Department depends on that kind of commitment.
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Schools in Green Bay, De Pere are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you these acts of kindness that are encouraging and Making A Difference. Here is a follow up on a Making A Difference commentary I did right before Veterans Day where I shared that over 450 cards were created for veterans by students from the Green Bay school district. Here are a few photos of veterans receiving their cards.
Fox11online.com
Suspects in high-speed chase pulled from Fond du Lac River and arrested
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac River and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police clear gas leak scene, cancel evacuation after emergency alert confusion
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay residents on the east side are returning to their homes Tuesday night after an emergency alert told them to evacuate. The alert was sent by Brown County Emergency Management as Green Bay police and Green Bay Metro Fire responded to a gas leak in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim home after major surgery
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of about 60 people...
Fox11online.com
Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay reopens to traffic
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A bridge is Sturgeon Bay is closed -- because it's open. Police say the Michigan Street Bridge is stuck in the "up" position. It is closed to traffic. The Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are looking into the problem. Don't get caught...
Fox11online.com
Green Alert issued for missing Madison veteran who has relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON (WLUK) -- A Green Alert has been issued for a veteran who has relatives in Northeast Wisconsin. Michael Segich left his home in Madison Monday evening. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says his mother last saw him at 10 p.m., and that authorities and his family are concerned about his well-being.
Fox11online.com
Woman claims she's not responsible for murder because she was a trafficking victim
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A woman charged in connection with a Kaukauna murder plans to argue she was a coerced victim of human trafficking, and therefore should be found not guilty for her role in the death, in what may be the first use of the defense in the area.
Fox11online.com
Lawrence University appoints new provost, faculty dean
APPLETON (WLUK) -- After nearly five months of serving as interim provost and dean of the faculty at Lawrence University, Peter Blitstein is officially the small, liberal arts school's next chief academic officer. Blitstein, a member of the history factuly at Lawrence for 21 years, was announced as the official...
Fox11online.com
Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84
OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Fox11online.com
Door County Farm for Vets to host first veterans holiday dinner
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A dinner celebration in Door County salutes area veterans by saying thank you. Door County Farm For Vets is hosting the holiday event on Saturday. Organizers say the get-together is designed to be more than just a free meal. On the outskirts of Sturgeon Bay, preparations...
Fox11online.com
Officials promise to 'clean up' alerts after too many people were notified of gas leak
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- We're learning more about an alert that went to cellphones countywide Tuesday night, despite being targeted to only a few homes in Green Bay. The alert was to notify residents of a gas leak. The leak happened on the 500 block of Edgewood Drive, located...
Fox11online.com
Appleton house fire is the city's first red bulb of the holiday season
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The improper disposal of smoking materials led to Appleton Fire's first red bulb of the Christmas season. Shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to a home in the 700 block of W. Harris Street for a fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw a resident on...
Fox11online.com
Washington state lawmakers to consider legality of drug possession
SEATTLE (KOMO) — With a deadline looming, state lawmakers in Washington are taking up the task of deciding whether drug possession should be a crime. Several options emerged during a meeting of the Senate Law and Justice Committee on Thursday, spanning from decriminalization to making the offense a gross misdemeanor, regardless of how much drugs a person has. The one common theme shared by seemingly everyone at the hearing is that treatment has to be part of the response.
