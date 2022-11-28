ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angier, NC

cbs17

Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Deputies: Man charged with punching father used dog bowl in attack

GRAHAM, N.C. — An Alamance County man is accused of punching his father in the head and using other objects to strike him. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at a home in Graham, where a 62-year-old man said his son punched him then assaulted him with a wooden table and metal dog bowl. The man said he was also cut during the incident and told deputies when he first tried to call 911, his son took the phone away.
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL News

Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
DANVILLE, VA
WRAL News

Hillsborough Home Depot employee dies weeks after being shoved down by man stealing pressure washers

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Home Depot employee who was in the hospital for weeks after being shoved down by a man stealing merchandise has died from his injuries. Hillsborough police have reported Gary Rasor died on Thursday after being assaulted by a man on Oct. 18 at the Hillsborough Home Depot where Rasor was an employee and 82 years old at the time of the crime.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

Two women shot on New Bern Ave., One taken to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two woman were shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Avenue on Wednesday night. There were over a dozen shots fired around 11 p.m. Raleigh police confirmed two women were shot on Thursday night after WRAL initially learned one woman was shot. One woman was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Lanes cleared after crash on I-40 West near Garner

GARNER, N.C. — A crash on I-40 West at Exit 306 near U.S. Highway 70 in Garner is creating more than an hour of delays. The crash is cleared and traffic has dissipated. One out of the three lanes is currently closed, but it is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

