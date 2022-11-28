Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 'Intentional vandalism' at substations the cause of power outage affecting over 40K residents of Moore County
A massive power outage is being reported in Moore County. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. WRAL viewers began calling in to...
SCSO makes arrest for indecent liberties with a child
LAUREL HILL — A Rowland man has been arrested for statutory sexual offense, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
Two taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station on New Bern Avenue, near Raleigh Boulevard.
cbs17
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
Deputies: Man charged with punching father used dog bowl in attack
GRAHAM, N.C. — An Alamance County man is accused of punching his father in the head and using other objects to strike him. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at a home in Graham, where a 62-year-old man said his son punched him then assaulted him with a wooden table and metal dog bowl. The man said he was also cut during the incident and told deputies when he first tried to call 911, his son took the phone away.
'He made it this far and was doing so well': Family remembers 19-year-old gas station employee killed in Johnston County stabbing
GARNER, N.C. — Devastation and grief for a local family after 19-year-old William Fitzpatrick was stabbed to death on the job at a Johnston County gas station. One week ago Terry Fitzpatrick received the devastating call about his son being brutally murdered at this gas station. Investigators said the...
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
Raleigh police arrest three in stabbing on New Bern Ave.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Thursday arrested three people, charging them with murder in the stabbing death of a fourth man. They did not say how they connected the suspects – Elaine Neal, 53, Brian Wynn, 49, and Tiffany Daly, 38 – to the death of Keith Graham, 69.
Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
'I trusted him:' Former Hillsborough Planning Board member under investigation
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor that WRAL's 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months. A homeowner hired the contractor, who was also a Hillsborough Planning Board member, to renovate her kitchen. "I...
Hillsborough Home Depot employee dies weeks after being shoved down by man stealing pressure washers
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Home Depot employee who was in the hospital for weeks after being shoved down by a man stealing merchandise has died from his injuries. Hillsborough police have reported Gary Rasor died on Thursday after being assaulted by a man on Oct. 18 at the Hillsborough Home Depot where Rasor was an employee and 82 years old at the time of the crime.
Two women shot on New Bern Ave., One taken to WakeMed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two woman were shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Avenue on Wednesday night. There were over a dozen shots fired around 11 p.m. Raleigh police confirmed two women were shot on Thursday night after WRAL initially learned one woman was shot. One woman was...
Body cam footage reveals shootout between police, suspect in Hedingham mass shooting that killed 5 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The first body camera video from the Oct. 13 massacre in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood was released Thursday, seven weeks after a shooter opened fire, killing five people and wounding two others. Thursday marks the first time Raleigh police have released video from the shooting and...
Man charged with murder in Fayetteville homicide from October
On Friday, Tyreese Robinson was arrested in the area of Summerwind Drive. Robinson, 30, is being charged with first degree murder. On Oct. 18, Damian R. Lee was shot and killed. Officers responded to Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Lee died from his injuries at the hospital. He was 26 years old.
Durham police employee charged with murder of 25-year-old after wrong man initially arrested
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham Police Department employee is in custody on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder. Marcus Woods was arrested in connection with the death of 25-year-old Tyler Young, but that action came after authorities wrongfully arrested another man. On Nov. 21, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded...
Lanes cleared after crash on I-40 West near Garner
GARNER, N.C. — A crash on I-40 West at Exit 306 near U.S. Highway 70 in Garner is creating more than an hour of delays. The crash is cleared and traffic has dissipated. One out of the three lanes is currently closed, but it is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.
Found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, man apologizes to Andy Banks' family and his own
RALEIGH, N.C. — A jury quickly found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder Friday afternoon in the death of Andy Banks. After a week of testimony, they deliberated for a little less than two and a half hours before returning unanimous verdicts of guilty on the murder charge and four others.
