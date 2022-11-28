‘That’s Not How It Works’: Justices Jackson, Gorsuch and Sotomayor Grill Government Attorney Arguing in Favor of Broad Wire Fraud Theory

You never win points defending the indefensible. Some things like honor and respect are more important than winning no matter the cost.
Lawyers aren’t there to make excuses for the accused, it’s their job to insure that the rules are followed and the prosecution presents the evidence in a fair manner. In this case it sounds as though the government was cheating, got caught, and wanted a do over. The justices should overturn the case in favor of the defendant.
Where’s the dem outcry? owner of a Buffalo-based construction company, worked with cronies of then-Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to finesse the allocation process of a $750 million contract so that the requirements favored his firm.
Related
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress
‘What are we doing here?’ Appeals panel appears inclined to toss out Trump special master order
Ketanji Brown Jackson swipes at Biden DOJ during SCOTUS immigration case
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
Supreme Court Issues New Ruling Regarding January 6th Committee Investigation
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Trump rips the Supreme Court as 'nothing more than a political body' after they ruled against him, even though he appointed 3 justices of the conservative majority
Lawyers Slam Donald Trump's Video Deposition In His Latest Lawsuit: 'Who Does He Think He Is?'
Trump’s offensive against Jack Smith takes an incoherent turn
State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional
Trump Org. rests case on sour note in NY tax fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 114