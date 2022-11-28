Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
YSU's Crenshaw enters transfer portal
YSU's Demeatric Crenshaw has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore was the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year in 2021. In 2022 he started four games before being replaced in the second half of the North Dakota State game. Crenshaw threw for 1,338 yards & 11 touchdowns. He also...
YSU quarterback enters NCAA transfer portal
Demeatric Crenshaw was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year last season
2005 State Runner-Up team helping Canfield prepare for championship game
Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton
Program firsts and six miles bringing two local teams together
Out of 14 teams left in the high school football postseason, the Raiders and Cardinals are two of them
WFMJ.com
West Branch's DeShields commits to Kent State
West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to Kent State. He made is announcement on social media Wednesday. DeShields rewrote the passing record at West Branch with 12 school records. Included is:. --46 Touchdown passes in a season. --90 career touchdown passes. --3,932 yards passing in a season. --7,834 career...
South Range community sends off football team to state championship
The South Range Community is gathering to send the team off to the state title game.
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
WFMJ.com
Three Valley high schools send teams to championship games
It’s a big weekend for three high schools in the Mahoning Valley that have made it to state Championship games. Communities are planning big sendoffs for their teams. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and at 10:30 a.m. Friday the Raiders will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated.
ysusports.com
Josh Weiner Signs to Join YSU Men’s Golf Program
Northeast Ohio standout Josh Weiner has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Youngstown State men's golf program in the fall of 2023, Head Coach Tony Joy announced on Wednesday. "Josh will be an important part of our incoming class next fall," Joy said. "He has been a...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley communities show team spirit ahead of state championship games
This is the first time in almost three decades that three teams in the Mahoning Valley are going to play for a state championship in the same year. In 1994, West Branch, Wellsville and McDonald played for a state title with only West Branch winning. Fast forward 28 years, its...
WFMJ.com
Local high schools preparing to send off football teams for State Championship games
Three high schools in the Mahoning Valley have made it to state Championship games, and the community is celebrating by sending these teams off before the big day. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated. A rally for the...
What you can and can’t take into OHSAA championship games
Three local teams will try to take home the championship this weekend: South Range, Canfield, and Warren JFK.
WFMJ.com
Lighting of the Green rescheduled, classes canceled for Cards' championship game
Canfield’s annual tree lighting celebration has been moved up one day and school has been canceled due to Friday’s championship football game. The Rotary Club of Canfield has rescheduled the Lighting of the Green from Friday night to Thursday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. The change was made...
WFMJ.com
YSU-OEA: Independent analysis of YSU's finances shows there's no need for further cuts
A new independent analysis of Youngstown State University's finances claims there's no need for further instructional cuts. According to a release from the YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at the university, an independent analysis of YSU's finances was done by Dr. Howard Bunsis, a professor of accounting at Eastern Michigan University.
Warren school selected for pilot advanced placement course
Warren G. Harding High School has been selected to participate in a pilot program to offer an advanced placement course in African American Studies.
WYTV.com
33 News anchor welcomes baby girl
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our family at WYTV is growing!. 33 News anchor Brandon Jaces and his girlfriend, Hannah, announced the arrival of their baby girl. Emerson Louise was born 8:53 p.m. Tuesday. She weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Co. in top 10 counties for deer harvested on opening day
Ohio gun deer hunting season is only in its second day but hunters are already taking advantage of the time. Hunters across Ohio checked a total of 17,193 deer on opening day. That seems like a pretty big number but it's actually down more than 4,000 compared to last year when hunters checked 21,754.
No injuries after SUV drives through fence in Youngstown
No one was injured Thursday after an SUV drove through a fence on Marshal Street at about 1:45 p.m.
Forbes lists local winery owners on ’30 under 30′ list
L'uva Bella Winery owners Marisa Sergi and Evan Schumann were recognized in the Food and Drink category of Forbes' 30 under 30 list.
Two taken to hospital after Youngstown crash
Part of US-422 is closed due to an accident in Youngstown Thursday morning.
