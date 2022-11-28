ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

YSU's Crenshaw enters transfer portal

YSU's Demeatric Crenshaw has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore was the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year in 2021. In 2022 he started four games before being replaced in the second half of the North Dakota State game. Crenshaw threw for 1,338 yards & 11 touchdowns. He also...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

West Branch's DeShields commits to Kent State

West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to Kent State. He made is announcement on social media Wednesday. DeShields rewrote the passing record at West Branch with 12 school records. Included is:. --46 Touchdown passes in a season. --90 career touchdown passes. --3,932 yards passing in a season. --7,834 career...
KENT, OH
WFMJ.com

Three Valley high schools send teams to championship games

It’s a big weekend for three high schools in the Mahoning Valley that have made it to state Championship games. Communities are planning big sendoffs for their teams. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and at 10:30 a.m. Friday the Raiders will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated.
CANFIELD, OH
ysusports.com

Josh Weiner Signs to Join YSU Men’s Golf Program

Northeast Ohio standout Josh Weiner has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Youngstown State men's golf program in the fall of 2023, Head Coach Tony Joy announced on Wednesday. "Josh will be an important part of our incoming class next fall," Joy said. "He has been a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU-OEA: Independent analysis of YSU's finances shows there's no need for further cuts

A new independent analysis of Youngstown State University's finances claims there's no need for further instructional cuts. According to a release from the YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at the university, an independent analysis of YSU's finances was done by Dr. Howard Bunsis, a professor of accounting at Eastern Michigan University.
WYTV.com

33 News anchor welcomes baby girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our family at WYTV is growing!. 33 News anchor Brandon Jaces and his girlfriend, Hannah, announced the arrival of their baby girl. Emerson Louise was born 8:53 p.m. Tuesday. She weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

