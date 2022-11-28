ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

2nd Chance Drawing tops $500,000 in prizes

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxumb_0jQGJ8Cs00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The upcoming 2 nd Chance promotional drawing for 17 scratch-off games has a total of $544,500 in prize money to be awarded.

Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the next drawing will occur Friday, December 2, 2022.

Biloxi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

Players have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Visit www.mslotteryhome.com and click on the 2 nd Chance icon to login or register for your chance to win.

﻿There are 99,100 registrants with a total of 9,526,199 entries for all 2 nd Chance games. The 2 nd chance game entries and prizes for the upcoming drawings are below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6z0T_0jQGJ8Cs00
Courtesy: MLC
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

17 players win more than $540,000 in 2nd Chance drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventeen players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins for a total of $544,500 from Friday’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing by the Mississippi Lottery. The December 2 drawing included 17 eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter: $100,000: won from a $5 Extreme Green scratch-off game […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New scratch-off games coming to Mississippi Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new scratch-off games are coming to Mississippi just in time for the holidays! The following games will be available Tuesday, December 6 at Mississippi Lottery retailers: $2 – 9s In A Line: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 4.62, with wins up to $20,000. $5 – Hit It Big: Approximate […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery encourages players to gift responsibly during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) encourages everyone to play and gift responsibly this holiday season through the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign. “The MLC continues its commitment to corporate social responsibility through the Gift Responsibly Campaign,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “While we want our players to enjoy our products and the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
southernthing.com

5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas

This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the board is looking more closely at the inmates’ records. Jeffrey Belk spoke to a legislative committee Tuesday. He says board members pay attention to how many inmates receive parole, but...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South

Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, with an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. The National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes had touched down in Mississippi, although there were no immediate reports of damage. Tornado watches were also in effect for parts of Southwest Alabama, while a flurry of tornado warnings were issued in Louisiana, the National Weather Service said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Link

Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary

Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
CLINTON, MS
Daily Mississippian

Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales

In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy