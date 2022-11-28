2nd Chance Drawing tops $500,000 in prizes
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The upcoming 2 nd Chance promotional drawing for 17 scratch-off games has a total of $544,500 in prize money to be awarded.
Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the next drawing will occur Friday, December 2, 2022.Biloxi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
Players have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Visit www.mslotteryhome.com and click on the 2 nd Chance icon to login or register for your chance to win.
There are 99,100 registrants with a total of 9,526,199 entries for all 2 nd Chance games. The 2 nd chance game entries and prizes for the upcoming drawings are below.
