Volusia County, FL

Related
click orlando

36-year-old found dead in South Carolina in 1995 ID’d as Florida woman

YEMASSEE, S.C. – A 36-year-old found dead in South Carolina in May 1995 has been identified as a Kissimmee woman. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said advanced DNA technology helped determine a murder victim found in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, in Yemassee, South Carolina, was Maria Telles-Gonzalez.
YEMASSEE, SC
fox35orlando.com

Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
ORANGE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Mystery structure found on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Wild hogs wreak havoc, injure senior resident in Palm Coast community

PALM COAST, Fla. – Residents of The Crossings, a subdivision of Grand Haven in Palm Coast, are being targeted by wild hogs. “There’s all craters and (the hogs) unearthed my lighting wires,” said Bart Kaplan, showing the aftermath of what wild hogs did to the front yard and foundation of the home he shares with his wife, Diana.
PALM COAST, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Fatal crash investigated on SR-520 at I-95 in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – A fatal crash happened early Friday on State Road 520 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 520 at Interstate 95 in Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP said the crash occurred...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

