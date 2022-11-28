Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks. Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.
WESH
Tiger Dam system to be installed in Daytona Beach Shores for temporary erosion protection
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The impact tropical storms Ian and Nicole had on our beaches, particularly in Volusia County, where powerful surf undermined homes, was strong. The state department of emergency management is helping by installing temporary erosion protection using a system called Tiger Dam. The state has identified...
click orlando
Georgia police lead officers in Florida to stolen semitruck, $600K in swindled cargo
BUNNELL, Fla. – A semitruck, trailer and contents stolen out of Georgia, all allegedly headed to Daytona Beach, did not make it past Flagler County, according to a news release. According to the Bunnell Police Department, officers on Monday were alerted by police in Midway, Georgia, that the stolen...
click orlando
36-year-old found dead in South Carolina in 1995 ID’d as Florida woman
YEMASSEE, S.C. – A 36-year-old found dead in South Carolina in May 1995 has been identified as a Kissimmee woman. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said advanced DNA technology helped determine a murder victim found in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, in Yemassee, South Carolina, was Maria Telles-Gonzalez.
click orlando
‘We’re kind of lost:’ Volusia homeowners face challenges rebuilding after hurricanes
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A disaster declaration for Hurricane Nicole has been signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and is now waiting for a final signature from President Joe Biden. Some homeowners in Volusia whose homes were destroyed along the coast hope it’ll help them rebuild faster. Many worry the...
click orlando
Volunteers turn Orlando Sanford airport parking lot into workshop to build beds for children
SANFORD, Fla. – Employees at Orlando Sanford International Airport took a break from work on Friday and picked up the toolbox instead. They volunteered and transformed the hourly parking lot into a workshop to make more than 40 beds for children in need. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Fireworks explode inside Orange...
click orlando
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
click orlando
When life threw him a curveball, this social worker hit it out of the park
Kissimmee, Fl – It takes a special person to work with families in crisis, and coworkers say this week’s Getting Results Award winner is one of the best. When life threw Johnny Polanco a curveball, he hit it and embraced the profession that needed him. [TRENDING: Driver killed...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
fox35orlando.com
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
Action News Jax
Mystery structure found on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
click orlando
Florida wildlife officials OK no-entry zone for manatees in Brevard County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – State wildlife officials Wednesday approved a seasonal no-entry zone in an area of Brevard County waters where manatees gather, while preparing for a second winter of feeding the sea cows to try to prevent deaths. The approval came after the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
click orlando
After months of rehab at SeaWorld Orlando, 3 manatees return to Florida Keys
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – Three manatees who spent months in the care of specialists at SeaWorld Orlando after being rescued are back home in the Florida Keys. The three adult male manatees were returned to a canal on Tuesday. The manatees were each rescued in April, June and...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach residents voice concerns about storm damage at listening session
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – This week, New Smyrna Beach Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin held community listening sessions for residents to ask questions and express concerns after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Wednesday’s listening session was the second meeting held this week to discuss flooding concerns by the city’s Central...
click orlando
Wild hogs wreak havoc, injure senior resident in Palm Coast community
PALM COAST, Fla. – Residents of The Crossings, a subdivision of Grand Haven in Palm Coast, are being targeted by wild hogs. “There’s all craters and (the hogs) unearthed my lighting wires,” said Bart Kaplan, showing the aftermath of what wild hogs did to the front yard and foundation of the home he shares with his wife, Diana.
click orlando
VIDEO: 4 injured when fireworks explode inside Orange County warehouse
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least four people, including a teen, were taken to the hospital after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County Thursday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The fire occurred at 901 Central Florida Parkway at around 7:10...
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
click orlando
Fatal crash investigated on SR-520 at I-95 in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – A fatal crash happened early Friday on State Road 520 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 520 at Interstate 95 in Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP said the crash occurred...
