SAN DIEGO — Luis Rodriguez finished with 19 points, EJ Harkless scored 17 and UNLV remained unbeaten with a 95-78 victory over San Diego. Rodriguez sank 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (8-0). Harkless added five assists. Justin Webster made all four of his 3-point shots and scored 16 off the bench, while fellow reserve Jackie Johnson III scored 12. Eric Williams Jr. paced the Toreros (5-4) with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO