nbc15.com
A Windy & Cool Weekend Forecast
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - December has officially arrived and while things are fairly calm right now, a few disturbances will impact southern Wisconsin in the first full week of the month. The first will be as we move into this weekend with the main concern being gusty winds along with a few mixed showers. The second by the early and middle half of next week which will bring another chance of mixed showers.
nbc15.com
Getting colder before we get warmer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a change in the weather today! Madison saw a 30° drop in temperatures in about 10 hours, but it felt like an even bigger change when you account for the winds. Though it was nice to see some sunshine today, the clear skies will allow temperatures to drop even further overnight tonight.
nbc15.com
Get ready for a big temperature change
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Minnesota man drives SUV into Wisconsin River
TOWN OF ROXBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - An SUV was pulled from the Wisconsin River on Wednesday morning after its driver went off the road, hit a sign, and splashed into the water. According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota man was heading west on Hwy. 12 when his 2019 Honda Passport left the roadway in the town of Roxbury. The Sheriff’s Office statement did not indicate what caused the crash; however, it noted the wreck remains under investigation.
nbc15.com
Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed substantially more deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season this year than in 2021 thanks largely to snow cover, relatively stable weather conditions and a lack of standing corn that deer use to hide, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The nine-day season wrapped...
nbc15.com
Jackson Elementary students make ornaments for White House Christmas tree
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Third graders at Jackson Elementary School made Christmas tree ornaments that will be hung up in Washington D.C. The students were told that their ornaments should be inspired by what they think makes Wisconsin beautiful. Their art teacher, Chelsea Brown, said there was no way she...
nbc15.com
1976 Montana ‘John Doe’ victim identified as Wisconsin Rapids man
RED LODGE, Mont. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man who was reported missing in 1976 has been identified as a murder victim in a Montana cold case. On June 20, 2004, a hiker discovered a human skull approximately 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana. Law enforcement responded with search teams and recovered a femur and pelvic bone. Subsequent forensic analysis determined that the bones came from the same individual and indicated that they belonged to a male between the ages of 15 and 32. DNA from the remains were entered in the Missing and Unidentified Remains section of the national Combined DNA Index System, but there was no match with a relative donor.
nbc15.com
Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
nbc15.com
Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
