RED LODGE, Mont. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man who was reported missing in 1976 has been identified as a murder victim in a Montana cold case. On June 20, 2004, a hiker discovered a human skull approximately 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana. Law enforcement responded with search teams and recovered a femur and pelvic bone. Subsequent forensic analysis determined that the bones came from the same individual and indicated that they belonged to a male between the ages of 15 and 32. DNA from the remains were entered in the Missing and Unidentified Remains section of the national Combined DNA Index System, but there was no match with a relative donor.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO